Who is Dylan Maddox? 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 real estate agent has bagged major honor

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Dylan Maddox is looking for a loving partner

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Dylan Maddox is a successful real estate agent currently residing in Baltimore. She spent most of her childhood in the Charles Village and Wyman Park neighborhoods. She pursued visual arts with a concentration in painting at the Baltimore School for the Arts.

She expanded her artistic expertise by exploring woodworking and furniture design while studying at Virginia Commonwealth University's School of the Arts. She began her career as a professional artist in the hospitality industry before discovering her true passion for real estate. She currently works as a real estate agent with The Batoff Group of Compass, selling homes in Hampden, Mount Vernon, and other parts of Maryland, including Rockville. Dylan is one of the best agents in Maryland and was also honored with the Baltimore Real Producers' 30-Under-30 award. Besides being the best at her job, Dylan is an adventurous soul and enjoys traveling and exploring different cultures.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Dylan Maddox explores her passion for art

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Dylan Maddox has studied arts and has a better understanding of its history. Although she has entered the real estate world, her passion for art remains unwavering. Despite her busy schedule, Dylan always finds time to embrace her creative side.

The Netflix show star channels her energy into creative pursuits including painting, woodworking, and building furniture. She also loves spending time with her friends and fun people having a good time and doing something out of their element.

What is Dylan Maddox looking for in her partner?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Dylan Maddox has been single for a long time and now ready to settle down with a loving partner. Her past relationships were tumultuous, leading her to take a step back in recent months to focus on her inner peace and well-being. In the trailer, Dylan shares that she spent so much time caring for others she loved that she lost sight of loving herself in the process.

The Netflix show star is looking for someone who could love her unconditionally. Her potential partner should also understand her weirdness and embrace it. Dylan now hopes to meet a "motivated and goofy" guy with whom she can go the distance. Additionally, it will be cherry on the cake if her potential partner could teach her to finally ride a bike.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, October 2.