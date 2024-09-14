Who is 'DWTS' Anna Delvey’s boyfriend ‘Chase’? Mogul helping celebrities like Kanye West

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dancing With The Stars' star Anna Delvey's boyfriend, named "Chase" in the Netflix series 'Inventing Anna', is reportedly inspired by real-life entrepreneur Hunter Lee Soik. Born in South Korea and adopted by an American family in Wisconsin, Soik has led quite an interesting career in both creative industries and tech. He would go on to work as creative director on various high-profile projects including for such brands as Vans and Stella McCartney, and played an important role in the Kanye West and Jay-Z 'Watch the Throne' tour.

Soik later turned to tech and launched the Shadow app, which was supposed to archive people's dreams and received some media attention before it went bust. After his relationship with Delvey ended, in approximately 2016, Soik relocated to Dubai, where he engaged in a number of groundbreaking endeavors, including working with the government of Dubai on initiatives related to tech and innovation. Nowadays, Soik remains involved in business, mainly concerning frontier technologies, through his Enso Group.

How did Anna Delvey meet Hunter Lee Soik?

Anna Delvey lived a life of fraudulence to work her way into New York's most elite social classes. How she met Hunter Lee Soik remains vague, but their mutual interests in technology, art, and futurism are thought to be the leading basis for their meeting. Soik is already well-established in global social circles: he's a tech entrepreneur with strong links to high-profile celebrities and the creative industry worldwide. He worked on projects featuring big names like Kanye West and Jay-Z; that furthered his credentials in influential circles where Anna was looking to thrive.



This relationship, from 2015 to 2016, was primarily fueled by their mutual ambition. Hunter introduced Anna to some powerful and wealthy individuals. He helped her get into fashion shows, exclusive events, and social clubs. They stayed in luxury hotels together, attended high-class dinners, and discussed their respective ventures-Soik's dream database app and Delvey's imaginary plan to open a private club.

Though it would have seemed that their relationship catapulted them both into the spotlight for some time, it finally dissolved as Soik moved to Dubai in pursuit of other projects.

Why did Anna Delvey and Hunter Lee Soik break up?

Their romance reportedly ended due to personal and professional issues that plagued Anna Delvey and Hunter Lee Soik. An attachment based on mutual ambitions and the urge to improve their social status started to wear off as both began facing reversals in their respective efforts.



Hunter Lee Soik also worked on some app that crowdsourced a database of dreams that was never launched. Meanwhile, Anna's fraud of being a rich German heiress was also starting to unravel. These disappointments, no doubt, have placed further strain on the personal relationship between them. Moreover, Soik moved to Dubai hoping to have more opportunities and was becoming increasingly distant from Anna both physically and emotionally. This, with Anna's full involvement in her schemes, eventually led to the breakup of their partnership.

Who is Anna Delvey dating now?

By now, Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey has been linked to several people romantically, but there is no confirmation as to who she is dating now. Since release from prison, Delvey has kept a lot more focus on career and public appearances rather than personal life.

