Resurfaced clip shows Diddy naming Leonardo DiCaprio as his ‘number one person’ on party list

In a throwback interview, Diddy dished on the Hollywood star who topped the guest list at his infamous White Parties

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has revealed the name of the Hollywood A-lister who happened to be his favorite guest at his infamous White parties! During a 2018 interview with Vogue magazine, Combs candidly spoke about his lifestyle and his legendary parties. In the video titled '73 Questions with Sean 'Diddy' Combs', the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gave the magazine crew a proper tour of his home. As per the Irish Star, during the house tour, the interviewer asked Combs, "Who's the person that's number one on that invitation list?" Without a second thought, Combs turned towards the reporter and said, "Leonardo DiCaprio," before handing him a drink.

The Vogue interviewer questioned Combs, "Now, you've gone on the record saying your White Party is up there with the top three that you've ever thrown for people. What are the other two?" to which the latter replied by saying, "I would say, when I got my star in Hollywood, I had a party and this year at Burning Man, at an undisclosed location." Soon after, the reporter chimed in, "And, if you recall the most lavish, over-the-top outrageously extravagant decoration on display, what would it be?" In his response, Combs said, "One time, I had The Declaration of Independence at one of my Fourth of July parties. It was a Fourth of July White Party and the White Party is coming this year, by the way for charity."

For the unversed, let us share with you, that Combs held his fancy White parties at his East Hampton mansion. Over the last couple of years, many renowned celebrities including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Mariah Carey have marked their presence at the disgraced rapper's once-iconic White Parties, as reported by Cosmopolitan. Following Combs' recent arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, many pictures from these parties have popped up on the internet. In one photograph from the 1997 White Party, DiCaprio can be seen holding a cigarette in his hand while chilling in a white t-shirt and matching shorts behind Combs, as per Perez Hilton. Another snap showed DiCaprio dancing his heart out alongside Combs at the hip-hop mogul's 50 birthday bash that took place in 2019.

However, in recent years, the 'Titanic' star has maintained distance from Combs. Not long ago, a source close to DiCaprio stated that he has 'not been in contact' with Combs for years. Along with this, the insider also mentioned that DiCaprio never attended any sort of 'freak offs' and had no involvement with the case. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the source shared, "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this. He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did."

Speaking of the parties attended by DiCaprio previously, the source further explained, "They were not freak-offs. They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous. Leo is focused on his career and his relationship and is not at all thinking about Diddy's federal case, which he has nothing to do with."