Who is Dariusz Michalczewski? Polish boxer who became a champion of LGBTQ+ rights inspires Netflix movie

Polish-German boxer Dariusz Michalczewski fled from Poland to Germany to make a successful career in boxing

WARSAW, POLAND: Netflix is set to tell the incredible true story of Dariusz Michalczewski in an upcoming Polish film, titled 'Boxer'. The movie takes creative liberties to dramatize the boxer's remarkable life, from his struggles to his triumphs, in a powerful and inspiring story. His journey from Gdansk, Poland, to becoming a boxing legend is nothing short of inspiring.

Born in 1968 during Poland’s communist era, Michalczewski faced many hardships. He was only 12 when he lost his father to cancer. Searching for an outlet, he found his escape in boxing, guided by his uncle who used to take him to the gym to burn off some of his exuberance. Learning boxing was a life-changing experience for him as it brought discipline to his life and kept him away from the wrong paths.

Dariusz Michalczewski fled to Germany for a fresh start

A still from the Netflix movie 'Boxer' (@netflix)

In his teens, Michalczewski was already making waves in the amateur boxing world. However, he decided to flee to Germany in 1988 as Poland's communist regime began to crumble. However, this migration wasn't as smooth as he had expected. Despite being a boxing star in Poland, he found himself struggling to fit in. Rising inflation burnt a hole in his pocket and no German team was willing to take him without a passport.

“I felt Germany would welcome me with open arms. I was Polish champion, on the national team. I felt I would be accepted quickly but that wasn’t the case. My money, because of inflation, wasn’t worth much. No German team would take me on until I had a German passport. I was working on construction until I found a place in Germany that gave me a shot to fight,” he was quoted by Ring TV.

Dariusz Michalczewski emerged as a boxing legend

Dariusz Michalczewski, 56, currently lives in Germany (Instagram/@dariuszmichalczewski_official)

Slowly and gradually, his boxing career took off. By 1991, he was making a name for himself under Universum, a top German boxing promotion. He fought hard and fast, racking up an impressive 23 wins in a row.

His reign in the light-heavyweight division became legendary, holding the WBO title for over nine years and making 23 consecutive defenses, a record still unmatched. His dominance wasn’t just about skill but sheer determination. By the time he retired in 2005, he had a stellar record of 48-2, with 38 knockouts.

Dariusz Michalczewski stands for the rights of homosexual couples

Dariusz Michalczewski has been voicing for LGBTQ+ rights since 2014 (Instagram/@dariuszmichalczewski_official)

Outside the ring, Michalczewski’s life took on new dimensions. In 2003, he founded 'Równe Szanse' which means equal chances. This foundation operated on a mission of supporting initiatives for youth from dysfunctional families. And since 2014, he has taken a bold stance by advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, including adoption rights for same-sex couples.

The popular Tiger Energy Drink is named after him. He runs several fitness gyms and has also ventured into tech. He has been married four times and has four children, as per Ring TV.

How to stream 'Boxer'?

A still from the official trailer for 'Boxer' (@netflix)

The official synopsis for 'Boxer' reads, "With only his wife by his side, a promising young boxer flees communist Poland to chase his dream of becoming the greatest fighter in history."

Featuring Eryk Kulm, Eryk Lubos, and Adrianna Chlebicka, the Polish film is set to release on Wednesday, September 11, exclusively on Netflix. You’ll be able to stream the film without any hassle if you already have a Netflix membership. For those who don’t, the subscription plan starts at a minimum of $6.99 per month.

'Boxer' trailer