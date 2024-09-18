Who is Charles King? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star takes pride in his efforts to build homes in rural Nicaragua

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' is just around the corner. In ABC's upcoming dating show, fans will witness 24 contestants competing for the heart of Joan Vasos.

On of the contestants is 62-year-old Charles King, he is a portfolio manager by profession. According to his LinkedIn profile, Charles has worked at a renowned cybersecurity firm Tenable for the last six years.

Regarding Charles's personal life, he prioritizes his bonds with his loved ones. He is a doting father to his five children. As of now, not much is known about his children as they like to enjoy their lives away from the public eye.

Let us share an interesting fact about this California native, he has made several contributions towards constructing homes in the rural areas of Nicaragua (Central America). His efforts depict how he wants to make a positive impact on society.

When he isn't busy with his work commitments, Charles likes to play basketball, dance and hit the gym to keep his fitness in check.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles King has a passion for fashion

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles King is a true fashionista. His son even describes his fashion sense as his “drip." Charles puts in a decent effort to look good. Whether it’s picking the right fit or accessorizing, he feels that if you look good you feel good.

Charles may be in his sixties, but he still likes to experiment with his clothes as he likes to stand out from the crowd. Charles wants to show to the world that men over the age of 60 can also have a great style game as well as cool swag.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Charles King is willing to relocate anywhere for love

Charles King, who is all set to star in 'The Golden Bachelorette', has traveled all around the world to find the woman of his dreams. His love for traveling has led him to explore many cultures and he stays open to the idea of moving to any part of the world, provided he finds his soulmate.

Charles is very excited about his first meeting with Joan Vassos, as he believes she could be the woman he has long been looking for all these years. Only time will tell us whether Charles and Joan are an ideal match or not.

'The Golden Bachelorette' premieres on September 18, at 8 pm ET on ABC.