Who is Brittany DeJesus's husband? 'Teen Mom' star announces her wedding with longtime beau

'Teen Mom' star Brittany DeJesus has recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Steven

OAHU, HAWAII: 'Teen Mom' star Briana DeJesus's sister Brittany DeJesus has recently exchanged vows with her longtime beau, Steven. The couple, who have been dating for two years, made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022. She shared a series of cuddled-up photos with Steven including the two holding and kissing each other, and captioned it, "PDA on full display 💕."

Steven originally hails from Vietnam but currently lives in Florida with his wife Brittany. He belongs to a large family and loves to maintain a low profile and hasn't shared his life updates on his social media platforms. While Steven has dedicated his Instagram to showcasing his romance with Brittany, she recently took to TikTok to share a video announcing their wedding. Brittany got married in Hawaii, capturing the stunning mountain views in her photos. The MTV show star also shared glimpses of her wedding photoshoot. Brittany wore a traditional Vietnamese gown to honor her husband Steven's culture.

Brittany DeJesus and Steven got engaged in a dreamy proposal

'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' star Brittany DeJesus got engaged to her beau Steven in February 2023. She was thrilled to announce her engagement and shared a collaborative post with a sweet photo and video of the dreamy proposal. Steven notably made Brittany's birthday more special with the proposal.

In a stunning setting on a hilltop with breathtaking views of Oahu, Hawaii, Steven made Brittany’s birthday unforgettable by asking for her hand. The couple then dove into a whirlwind of celebration, indulging in lavish seafood feasts and exploring the enchanting island together. Alongside the photo, Brittany wrote, "He loves my birthday cake so much he wanna eat it foreva 💕."

Did 'Teen Mom' star Brittany DeJesus adopt her sister Briana's daughter?

'Teen Mom' star Brittany DeJesus has seemingly adopted her sister Briana DeJesus's daughter, Stella. In the previous season of MTV show, Briana expressed her frustration with ex-partner Luis Hernandez for his lack of presence in Stella's life. However, she hoped that she could keep Stella close to her and asked Brittany to adopt her. Brittany was thrilled with the idea, immediately responding, "Yeah, I will," adding, "Obviously, you didn't have to ask me."

MTV show star added, "I could have woken up tomorrow and you could've been like: 'You're a mother.' Like that's a f*****g given." She elaborated, "I got no kids. They are spiritually, and emotionally the closest thing I got to that. So I would never let anything happen to her." Brittany has recently called her husband, Steve, baby daddy and often shares videos with Stella hinting that she has already adopted her.

Did 'Teen Mom' star Brittany reconcile with her mother Roxanne DeJesus?

'Teen Mom' star Brittany DeJesus had a major confrontation with her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, which strained their relationship. Tensions escalated, and Roxanne reportedly threw water in Brittany's face during the altercation. Additionally, the dramatic altercation took place in front of Briana DeJesus's daughters, Nova and Stella, which offended Brittany even more.

After a heated moment at the restaurant, Brittany chose to walk away from the confrontation with Roxanne, ultimately cutting all ties with her mother. However, Brittany has left the drama in the past and is embracing a fresh start as she prepares for her wedding. In a surprising twist, she extended an invitation to her mother for the enchanting celebration with Steve, hinting at her readiness to move forward.