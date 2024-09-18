Who is Bill Hernandez? 'The Golden Bachelorette' star turns to ABC show after struggles with dating apps

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Bill Hernandez, who is separated from his ex-wife, is now on a quest to find love once again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bill Hernandez, one of the fan favorites on 'The Golden Bachelorette', is a 68-year-old retired videographer from Portland, Oregon. Bill, of Latin heritage, describes himself as a "hopeless romantic" on a quest for lasting love. An outgoing and charismatic man, Bill had little success with dating apps, which eventually led him to try his luck with ABC's 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

Bill has two daughters from his ex-wife, and his family fully supports his journey on 'The Golden Bachelorette' as he hopes to find someone who can help him enjoy his golden years with a similar appreciation for life and some decent company. Outside of his search for love, Bill enjoys playing the guitar and public speaking and is a passionate fan of The Beatles. An ultimate romantic with a highly optimistic approach to life, Bill's unique charm sets him apart from the other contestants competing for Joan Vassos's attention.

What are Bill Hernandez's expectations from his future partner?

Bill Hernandez is looking for someone to share his romance, love, and familial values. He wants someone as affectionate and romantic as himself, who enjoys the little things in a relationship that make it worth living. Ideally, he’s looking for someone with shared interests, such as a mutual love for music—perhaps even through playing the guitar together.

More importantly, Bill is looking for a partner in life who is caring, family-oriented, and values the relationship he has with his daughters. Bill is looking for someone with a light-hearted approach to life, who enjoys quality time together and is open and sincere about their intentions for a serious relationship. In other words, Bill is excited about a serious and committed relationship with a partner who will equally enjoy his zest for life and love.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Bill Hernandez has the support of his ex-wife in this new chapter of his life (Instagram/@billhernandez)

Bill Hernandez's ex-wife is supportive of his ABC decision

Bill Hernandez, one of the contestants on 'The Golden Bachelorette', has the support of his ex-wife in this new chapter of his life. Despite their separation, she is accepting of his decision to find a new partner and fully supports his participation in the ABC show.

His ex-wife, along with their two daughters, is supporting him through this new phase of his life. This reflects Bill's strong family bonds and his readiness to embrace a new chance at love. The encouragement from his ex-wife bolsters Bill’s confidence as he participates in 'The Golden Bachelorette,' where he hopes to build a meaningful connection with Joan Vassos.