Who is Amber Frey? How Scott Peterson's 'girlfriend' smashed final nails into his case

Scott Peterson, convicted of murdering his wife and unborn son, will address his affair with Amber Frey in Peacock's 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson'

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion is advised.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The infamous 2002 case of Laci Peterson and her unborn son's murder will be reexamined from a fresh perspective in the docuseries 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson', premiering on Peacock just days after the release of Netflix's 'American Murder: Laci Peterson'. Amber Frey, who briefly dated Scott Peterson before his wife’s disappearance and murder, was instrumental in his arrest. Despite ongoing recognition due to her association with the case, Amber has continued to live in Fresno, California, with her children, Ayiana and Justin, according to an August 2024 report by Outlook.

"I wasn't a mistress", Netflix documentary highlights Frey's claim, asserting that Peterson lied to her about his relationship status during their brief affair. Frey recounts that when she asked Peterson if he was married or had any children, he told her that he had "lost" his wife and this would be the first Christmas he would spend alone. His vague use of the word "lost" led Frey to believe he was a widower, despite his wife still being alive.

Who is Amber Frey?

Amber Frey in a still from the trailer for 'American Murder: Laci Peterson' (YouTube/@netflix)

At the time of her romantic involvement with Scott Peterson, Amber Frey was a 27-year-old single mother working as a massage therapist. In her 2005 book, 'Witness: For the Prosecution of Scott Peterson', she revealed that she first met him on November 20, 2002, at the Elephant Bar in Fresno, California. Her best friend Shawn Sibley had introduced her to him.

“When I first met Scott Peterson, I was living in Madera, Rolling Hills. I had just graduated from massage school and my really good friend at the time told me about this guy that she had met. She said he was funny, easy to talk to, he was nice looking and he was looking to meet ‘the one.’ As a single mom, that was something I was open to and wanting in my life,” she said in the Netflix documentary.

The then-27-year-old massage therapist and single mother, Amber Frey, was unaware that Scott Peterson had been married for five years. On December 9, 2002, he admitted that he lied about being married but added that he 'lost’ his wife and "this would be the first holidays without her". Believing his lies, she continued to date him until she came across a newspaper clipping of Peterson’s missing pregnant wife.

Amber Frey's role in Scott Peterson's trial

Scott Peterson was convicted for the murder of his wife and unborn son in 2004 (YouTube/@abcnews)

Shocked by the media coverage revealing Peterson’s wife, Frey contacted the police and disclosed her affair with him. She cooperated with law enforcement and recorded their phone conversations, during which Peterson lied about his whereabouts and activities, as reported by People. Frey went on to play a pivotal role in Peterson’s trial, testifying for several days against him and sharing details of their affair.

In her memoir, published in 2005, she reflected on her role in the case and its impact on her life. While she continues her profession as a massage therapist, she revisited the case in Netflix's 'American Murder: Laci Peterson', in-depth.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Scott Peterson will be sharing his side of the story in Peacock's docuseries and will also address his extramarital affair. He admits he was an “a–hole to be having sex outside our marriage,” but continues to deny his involvement in Laci Peterson's murder.

How to stream 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson'?

Scott and Laci Peterson in a still from the trailer of 'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' (YouTube/@peacock)

'Face to Face With Scott Peterson' is directed and produced by Shareen Anderson and Po Kutchins. While Scott Peterson's first interview is the highlight of the series, it also explores significant developments in the case ever since the Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case.

The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on August 20, 2024, on Peacock. Membership to the streaming platform comes at a minimum of $8 a month (with ads) and goes up to $14 per month for the ad-free plan.

