Alix Earle revealed her top celebrity pick for ‘DWTS’ — and it’s exactly who fans have been rooting for

After being announced as the second celebrity contestant on 'DWTS' Season 34, Alix Earle is already name-dropping her best friend to be cast next

Alix Earle, the 24-year-old social media star, was announced as the second celebrity cast on 'Dancing with the Stars' after Robert Irwin. Earle has a whopping 7.5 M viewers on Instagram and is known for sharing content related to beauty and fashion. While attending the 'American Music Awards' on Monday, May 26, Earle found herself in an exclusive interview with ET, where she spilled the tea on all the buzz and behind-the-scenes excitement after being announced as the next celeb cast on 'DWTS', and who she thinks should join her on 'DWTS'.

When the reporter asked, "Have you started the rehearsals yet?" Earle answered, "No, we don't start until the end of August." She added, "I'm very excited, everyone says it's rigorous, it's a lot of time and dedication, but I am excited to put myself to the test and get training." Earle continued, "Everyone's like it's the healthiest, the best shape you will ever be. All the athletes are like, 'It's the best shape ever,' So I'm excited."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Further prying, the reporter asked, "Who are you hoping your partner is?" Earle replied, "I don't know, everyone keeps asking, and I keep seeing all the predictions online." She added, "I'm just hoping for someone who is going to push me and, you know, make me a better dancer. So I don't know, someone I get along with, someone, you know, I can be friendly with, hang out with, be myself." However, things got interesting when the ET reporter asked, "If you could pitch ABC one of your friends to join the cast, this season with you, who would it be?" Earle, without missing a beat, replied, "Maybe Jake Shane." Further adding, "He would kill it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Shane (@passthatpuss)

Shane, who is also an influencer and a comedian, is not only Earle's top pick but also a dream-cast celebrity for 'DWTS' fans, who have longed to see him on the ballroom floor for years. In a Reddit thread titled 'New Dream Casting: Jake Shane', a die-hard fan of Shane wrote, "I would eat this up. He's so funny, and I think he'd be a great contestant." Noting Shane's charismatic persona, a 'DWTS' viewer wrote, "I can see him doing it at some point. He doesn’t have any real claim to fame besides just being a (funny imo) influencer, so I’m sure he’d be interested in anything that helps keep him relevant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

Agreeing to the sentiment, a netizen also shared, "Oh. And now he has a podcast, so they could always use the 'podcaster' title. The more I think about it, the more I want him on!!!" Expressing the excitement, another viewer said, "I would diiiie, I love Jake! I don’t think he would do it, but idk. He just struggles with so much anxiety, I can’t see him doing it. I also don’t know if I see him doing particularly well, but I would still love to see it." While we are yet to see who the next celebrity cast will be announced on the show, one thing is clear—fans are eagerly waiting, buzzing with excitement, and hopeful that their dream picks will finally take the stage.