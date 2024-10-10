Who is Alex Byrd’s father? ‘Love Is Blind’ has fans in tears with heart-felt moment of real love

Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee came across as one of the successful couples from the pods

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the latest edition of 'Love Is Blind', Season 7, Alex Byrd's father, Richard Byrd, emerged during a surprising turn in the social experiment presented on this reality show and made known the emotional intensity that such relationships bore.

At the start of the season, Alex and Tim had become engaged, marking a major step in their relationship. Tim felt it was important to meet Alex's family. Alex was quite anxious about how her father would react, especially since they had only recently started living together, and her father was unaware of this. Following their delightful family lunch in Episode 8, Tim sought a private conversation with Mr Byrd. This moment was essential for Tim, as he planned to propose to Alex and ask for her hand in marriage. He had penned a heartfelt letter expressing his deep love for Alex and his desire to marry her. Tim intended to read this letter aloud in front of her father, as both he and Alex had previously left his letter there and wished for a decision to be made at this time.

When Tim read the letter, he understood that his sincere words deeply affected Mr Byrd. Listening to their genuine sentiments, Mr Byrd warmly accepted Tim, even though he had initially been doubtful about the wedding and had encouraged his daughter to think it over. "Well, I’m going to take some time to gather my thoughts. She is my little girl. Although we have just met, I have faith in you. I believe in what you have written and what you’ve expressed. I can see that it comes from your heart, which I truly appreciate. I accept you as my son and welcome you into our family," Richard stated.

Tim Godbee and Alex Byrd fight before their proposal

The fight between Tim and Alex the night before their proposal night continued to spring forth like a bolt of lightning before Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind'. The tension between Tim and Alex had been mounting as they prepared for the night of the proposal. Tim felt uneasy with some aspects of their relationship, and Alex caught his frustration. And so, they created an escalation that neither had anticipated in their confrontation.

In talking to Tim, he continued to push Alex to let her guard down and reveal what was bothering her. Through this, Alex felt overwhelmed with the pressure to open up when she wasn't ready. At this moment, in frustration, she reacted by "covering his mouth." This shutting of herself which also meant shutting him down altogether was a physical way to show that she would pull away from the emotional situation.

Tim felt insulted and humiliated by Alex's behavior, and they started to vocalize their dissension concerning their connection. He said, "I don't argue with people like that, "meaning he was not used to conflict like that. He was particularly affected by what they said about his character while arguing, saying, "I don't take some of the things that were implied about me and my character lightly." However, the two reconciled later.

Tim Godbee proposed to Alex Byrd in front of her family (@netflix)

Did Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee get engaged?

Yes, Tim and Alex got engaged in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. After all the drama between them, Tim and Alex found some time for their feelings and reconnected, paving the way for the proposal. Tim began the proposal with a declaration of the depth of his passion for Alex. He said this to some extent, "I came here to find the one, and I believe that person is you."

"This is really the beginning of the rest of our lives. I really just wanna hear his voice, and match his face, and just be like, 'Wow this is the man I have fallen in love with' This is who I'm spending forever with," Alex later said in her confessionals.

Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee are still together (@netflix)

Catch 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 unfold in two new episodes on October 16 on Netflix