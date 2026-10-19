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Nicolas Cage’s cyber-thriller ‘C.L.A.Y.’ adds ‘Reacher’ star ahead of November filming

'C.L.A.Y.' marks Simon Afram’s feature directing debut, with filming set for November in London.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Nicolas Cage attends Spotlight on Nicolas Cage during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Nicolas Cage attends Spotlight on Nicolas Cage during New York Comic Con 2026 at Javits Center (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Nicolas Cage and Michael Sheen lead 'C.L.A.Y.', a psychological cyber-thriller preparing to begin filming in London this November. The project will mark Simon Afram’s feature directing debut. Afram also wrote the screenplay and is producing the film. Ahead of the shoot, the ensemble is expanding with an actress moving from 'Reacher' to her first on-screen English-language movie role.

Indonesian singer and actress Agnez Mo has joined the cast, Deadline reported. The casting follows her English-language screen debut in Season 4 of Amazon’s 'Reacher'. She joins previously announced cast members Jordi Mollà, Emilio Sakraya and Adrian Topol, alongside Cage and Sheen. The announcement did not disclose details about her character.

The film’s official synopsis states that 'C.L.A.Y.' “follows a brilliant but socially invisible computer prodigy who finds purpose and belonging when he is drawn into C.L.A.Y. (Clowns Laughing At You), an underground hacker collective whose daring exploits turn digital provocation into real-world consequences. As the group’s notoriety grows, their actions attract the attention of intelligence agencies, criminal syndicates and rival hackers.” The casting report did not identify which actor plays the computer prodigy. A release date was not included in the announcement.

Agnez Mo attends Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage) (Getty Photos | Olivia Wong)

Afram welcomed Mo in a statement carried by Deadline stating, “Agnez is a true global artist with an audience that spans continents. She is a captivating actress – fearless, intense and full of emotional depth. We are thrilled to welcome her to this extraordinary ensemble. She’s a perfect fit for the world of C.L.A.Y.”

Mo’s screen work follows a music career that includes multiple U.S. Billboard hits. The Indonesian performer also has 31 million Instagram followers. Beyond 'Reacher' and 'C.L.A.Y.', she is part of the voice cast of the animated movie 'Groove Tails'. That project’s cast also includes Ansel Elgort, Halle Bailey, Alan Ritchson and Ludacris.

For Afram, 'C.L.A.Y.' follows his work as a writer and producer on Simon West’s upcoming World War II spy film 'Fortitude'. His fellow producers include Georgette Turner, Edward Kahl and Reza Roohi. Turner and Roohi also have credits on 'Fortitude', while Kahl’s credits include 'Queen of Manhattan'. Executive producers include Bianca Goodloe, David Scaramanga, Cüneyt Kaya and Daniel Haido, with Rich Mento handling casting. Mento’s credits include 'Warm Bodies', while Goodloe’s include 'Mission: Impossible II'. Goodloe also serves as the production’s legal counsel through Goodloe Law. Production on the cyber-thriller is scheduled to begin in London this November, following the latest casting announcement.

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