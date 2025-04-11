9-year-old 'AGT' contestant sang her heart out for her grandma—and ended up with a Golden Buzzer moment

Heidi Klum didn’t need a second opinion before hitting that Golden Buzzer—and we totally get why

Age is merely a number when it comes to 'America's Got Talent'—during a July 2024 episode of 'AGT' Season 19, 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra stunned the judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel with her breathtaking rendition of 'River Deep Mountain High' by Tina Turner. Once Mishra stepped on the stage, she told Klum and the other judges that if all went well during her audition, then the first person she would call would be her grandmother. “She always wanted me to be on this big stage, and finally, I’m here,” Mishra shared on the stage, according to Decider. At the end of the day, things worked out in favor of Mishra, and she received a standing ovation from the esteemed judges as well as the studio audience.

Klum was so taken aback by Mishra's powerful vocals that she ended up hitting her Golden Buzzer for the Florida native. According to NBC, while gushing over Mishra's performance, Klum quipped, “Oh my gosh. I did not expect that. We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that." Soon after, Klum went on to say, "And do you know what I’m going to do now because I honestly don’t want to hear what Howie, Simon, or Sofía has to say? I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you.”

At that point in time, Mishra broke down in tears as the gold confetti fell on the stage of the NBC talent competition. Soon after, Klum rushed to the stage and hugged Mishra. Then, Klum exclaimed, "How amazing are you? Incredible, I mean literally incredible." Cowell was shocked by Klum's bold move and shared, "I didn't see that coming." Following that, Terry Crews, the host of the show, asked Mishra, "Pranysqa, how do you feel right now?" In her response, an overwhelmed Mishra said, "I don't know, I just feel so ... I don't know I've been."

As Mishra struggled to find the right words to express her happiness and joy, Klum chimed in, "Are you shaking? I have been shaking, too. Congratulations, you deserve it. You are absolutely incredible. You are amazing." Later on, Klum also had a chat with Mishra's grandmother on a video call and told her, "Hi, grandma. She did really, really well, Grandma. She got my Golden Buzzer." After hearing that, Mishra's grandmother also got really emotional. Then, Klum told Mishra, "I'm so excited for you. I can't wait to hear what you're going to sing next.

Once the episode aired, the fans couldn't stop raving over Mishra and her beautiful voice. One social media user wrote, "She sang the song so effortlessly, she was dancing, moving around, hitting all the high notes, right on the pitch! Congratulations on receiving the Golden Buzzer." Followed by a second who chimed in, "The title pose at the end, the humble, yet confident personality, the belting runs, the little sister, the love for her grandma. This was truly a golden moment." Another netizen stated, "Imagine what this girl is going to sound like in 10 years. She could actually be a superstar. Haven’t felt that floored from a kid singer since Angelica Hale. Rooting for her and a deserved golden buzzer!"