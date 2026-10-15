Do Maya and Jason end up together? ‘Love Of Your Life’ ending explained

‘Love Of Your Life’, starring Margaret Qualley, is currently streaming on Prime Video

'Love of Your Life' follows Maya (Margaret Qualley), a nurse, as she finds herself in one whirlwind affair after another. The first person she commits to forever is Charlie (Gabriel Basso). Despite her misgivings about romance, shaped by her traumatic childhood, she couldn't help but fall for Charlie, who wore his heart on his sleeve. His death due to COVID shakes her to the core, and his mother Ruth's (Catherine Keener) blame pushes her to leave the country altogether. In Portugal, she meets Felix (Aaron Pierre), but when her feelings got a bit too serious, she decided to bail. After coming to her senses, she approached Felix again, but he had moved on. Through all her life's ups and downs, one constant presence she could not avoid was Jason (Patrick Schwarzenegger).

A still of Jason from 'Love Of Your Life' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Maya had known Jason since college days. The close friends also explored a romance, but eventually decided they were better off as friends. She talked about him fondly with Charlie, stating they had no lingering feelings and that he was not jealous of what Maya and Charlie had. A few years later, while Maya is in a London restaurant with Felix, she stumbles upon Jason. While Jason is happy to see her again, Maya isn't interested in him at all. Jason is bothered by her attitude and confronts her. He blames Maya for disappearing on her friends and breaking off all contact. Maya cuts him off and asks him to go back to his group, creating a firm distance between them. She then walks out with Felix.

A still of Maya and Charlie from 'Love Of Your Life' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Clearly, Maya pushes away close ones to avoid getting hurt by them. Many years after her breakup with Felix, she settles down in Luxembourg. Due to her work, she ends up in New Orleans and musters the courage to contact Jason again. She was unsure if Jason would want to meet her again after her attitude, but he shows up. She apologizes, and they reminisce about Charlie. She quickly finds out how much Jason has changed. He no longer drinks heavily and has become a vegan. But they still slip back into their old friendship, implying that their bond remains strong. But there is still no romantic spark. If they want to be together in that way, they need to work towards it. As of now, they are happy with what they have.

A still of Ruth from 'Love Of Your Life' — (Image Source: Prime Video)

Jason forgives Maya, as she was there for him in his difficult moments, and he wants to show up for her in that way. Jason goes to drop Maya off at the airport. He asks her if it would take another five to ten years for them to meet again. Maya assures him that wouldn't be the case, and promises to spend Thanksgiving with him. While boarding, she runs back to the airport, and it seems she is going to Jason to confess. But turns out she went to meet Ruth to give her much-deserved closure. Both are open about each other and finally reconcile. Before leaving, Ruth asks Maya to always be in love with her life no matter what. Just because grief exists doesn't mean they need to stop living. The movie ends with Maya listening to the tape Charlie once made for her. She understands she will always grieve Charlie, but is ready to embrace the future. Maya does not end up with Jason, as the film focuses on her healing rather than finding a romantic partner. 'Love of Your Life' is streaming now on Prime Video.