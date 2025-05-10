Reba McEntire pulls the sneakiest steal on 'The Voice' — and it was kind of genius (Sorry, Gwen Stefani)

'The Voice' Season 26 judges were once blown away by the Battle Round performance of these two four-chair turn contestants. The first was a 25-year-old Frankie Torres, and the second was the young L.A. singer Gabrille Zabosky. The duo, who were on Team Stefani from the start, impressed all the judges with their electrifying performance on INXS's hit song 'Never Tear Us Apart', earning them a standing ovation from all the judges, including Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire.

Coach Bublé went first, "The song is deep and rich and beautiful, and it's shockingly rocking, you guys, just stepped up and killed it," he concluded. Dogg went up next, "I really appreciated how it was not about trying to outdo as much as it was to complement." He admitted that it was going to make Stefani's decision to choose much harder. McEntire confessed that she didn't know the song, but she loved their performance. Speaking of Torres, she said, "I love your tone, I love where you are in your register," before commenting on Zabosky, for whom she said, "I love the high parts." McEntire continued, "You remind me so much of Barbara Jean on the 'Reba' show." Following that, she said, loud and clear, "If I had to choose, I think I'd go with Gabrielle."

Finally, it was on Stefanie to make the hard call, "I love Frankie, I love that you do the rock thing, which is just rare these days, especially for a girl. You just sounded absolutely beautiful." She added, "For Gabrielle, though, when we were in rehearsals, it was all about getting her out on her way...but you seem so confident." Which prompted Zabosky to admit, "I was nervous, I was lying." And Stefani responded, "You are like Bublé, Bublé is a liar as well." Having raved about the duo's performance, Stefani confessed, "Its a hard decision. My heart is beating out of my chest right now." And both Torres and Zabosky said, "Me too!" "Me Too!"

Without much ado, the host, Daly Carlson, pressed the biggest question: "Who is the winner of the battle?" he asked Stefanie. Stefanie, still clearly unable to make up her mind, begged, "Somebody please steal my girls," before making a choice. Gabrielle stepped it up, and she's super talented. I think the more confident she gets, we're going to see more vocal ability. I had to go with Gabrielle." As the melancholy music started playing with the spotlight on Torres, who hugged the judges and was about to walk off the stage, just in the last possible second, McEntire pressed the red button using her steal, leaving everyone in awe.

Torres came back on the stage with a wide smile and a glitter in her eyes. McEntire then let Stefanie in on her scheme and said, "I loved her singing. I did a little play there," McEntire admitted. "I did say Gabrielle, so you'd go with Gabrielle, so I could have Frankie. She continued, "Either way, I was gonna steal because I loved your performance, your singing, everything about it." At the end, Stefanie's wish came true, prompting her to admit to McEntire, "She's amazing." Unfortunately, despite the steal and joining McEntire's team, Torres was later eliminated in the Knockout Round of the season, per Parade.