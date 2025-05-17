Is ‘American Idol’ rewarding talent or sob stories? One singer's spot in Top 3 has fans raising questions

‘American Idol’ fans aren’t sold on this Top 3 finalist — and honestly, we see their point

'American Idol' has announced its top three finalists. One of whom is a unanimous audience favorite: John Foster, who is already touted as the winner among the fan circles. The other two are Jamal Roberts and Breanna Nix, respectively. However, fans are not thrilled about the Denton, Texas, native earning the finalist badge; a Reddit thread opined that they wanted Nix out of the competition because she is undeserving.

Fans, we need to elimiante @breannanixmusic tonight. Vote for everyone else instead. Letting her go to the finale next week would suck big time. Spread the word. RT! — Mileycyrusfanus (@mileycyrusfanus) May 12, 2025

Under the title: 'Unpopular opinion: Breanna needs to go' an online user vented frustration saying, "I always thought she has one of the biggest voice but every single time she performs I keep waiting for the connection and for her to transcend the lyrics and so far it's just all belting but no substance, no story, no soul. When she sang Reflection I had such high hopes, but the delivery was so bland and didn't tell much of a story in my opinion."

Many of the viewers felt that Nix lasted till the top due to sympathy votes. "I. Completely. Agree. Sure, she has a great voice, but she didn't do a good job with Reflection. There are people in this world who have amazing voices, but they just don't have the" it " factor. I don't think Breanna has seen it factor," a fan chimed. "She would not have gotten to this point if not for her sob story," an online user reasoned. "Which isn’t even that much of a sob story tbh it’s like 'I’m a mom and I used to be heavier' like girl join the club," a netizen agreed.

Breanna Nix attends Hulu's Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025, in LA.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Monica Schipper)

"I can only assume Breanna’s still on the show because a lot of voters see themselves in her - white Christian stay at home mom (nothing wrong with that!) but it’s clear ABC is catering to a certain demographic with the show this year, and Breanna being in the top 5 (while stars like Gabby and Kolbi aren’t) tells me they’re hitting their target audience right on," another fan of the ABC show pointed out. Meanwhile, devoted fans felt even the judges on 'American Idol' were not too keen to see the faith-based artist at the top. Fans accused the judges of being too biased and ignoring Nix's stunning performances, as per Soap Central.

#americanidol Why do they hate Breanna? When she got in to top Luke so obviously gave the raised eyebrow 2 Carrie. Her voice is great! Even Amer Idol keeps daily tweeting bout John & pushing him.They've been trying 2 get rid of her from start. Stop trying 2 throw competition — Daisy (@DaisyLou2320) May 13, 2025

I thought I was the only one who felt this way. The feedback they give her is always so strange. The praise everyone else endlessly and all the can tell her is that she’s “solid”. Annoys me every week — Andrew Dunn (@ADunn_2001) May 13, 2025

"The first half, I felt like you were a little bit unsure. Your next performance, just have fun," Carrie Underwood had reacted after the Texas native's powerful rendition of 'This Will Be' on Disney night. Haters or no haters, Nix proved everyone wrong and has added her name to the top 3. Danton organized a grand parade and a free concert in her honor, as per WFAA. The native crowd, which consisted of proud classmates, acquaintances, and family members, welcomed the young artist wearing custom t-shirts and trendy banners.

“Carrie’s response kind of resonated,” Andrea Valadez, a Denton native, told the news publication. “You’re not just a mom, you’re everything.” The celebration continued in the town square with Nix performing live towards the end of the colossal event.