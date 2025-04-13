‘American Idol’ contestant failed to win Carrie Underwood’s vote — but a surprise duet changed her mind

Watch how an emotional duet made Carrie Underwood change her vote from no to yes for ‘American Idol’ Mikaela Bautista!

Heartfelt moments aren’t new to ‘American Idol’ and Mikaela Bautista delivered one to remember with her emotional rendition of ‘Saving All My Love for You’ by Whitney Houston. The 23-year-old from California gave a soulful performance that had the judges hooked from start to finish, with Lionel Richie being visibly enchanted as he smiled throughout the performance. Bautista looked nervous as she was performing, and Carrie Underwood definitely noticed. As she began to give her remarks, Underwood stated, “I feel like there might have been a couple of moments where nerves might have kind of crept in a little bit there, or maybe you’re thinking too hard.”

Despite being overly critical, Underwood, being the positive energy she always is, complimented Bautista for having a “lovely voice,” as she stated she would try to figure out a way to “overcome the nerves.” Luke Bryan didn’t have much to say as he was all praise for the 23-year-old Californian. Richie, on the other hand, had some very constructive criticism for Bautista, as he said, “You know what? What you have is you have amazing control. You know, just the control of your instrument gave me the bell to say, Okay, she's got something here."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mikaela. (@mikaelaabautista)

As Richie finished speaking, he gave the reins to Underwood to vote. While she began on a positive note, Underwood expressed a desire for “more emotion” and “a deeper connection,” ultimately ending with a no. However, this didn’t stop Bryan and Richie from giving Bautista a yes. Richie stood by Underwood as he stated, “I think Carrie is hitting it dead on the money. We need every song you do to connect us to you. But I think you’ve got the voice to do it with.” Finally ending his answer with a yes as the judges said their iconic line, “You’re going to Hollywood,” giving Bautista the iconic Golden Ticket.

As Bautista received her Golden Ticket, her family came running in as they all hugged and cheered for her, smiling ear to ear. Amidst all the chaos, Richie looked to the family and asked, “Where’s the dad?” From the crowd came a light-hearted yet pitch-perfect response in a sweet falsetto: “Hello, is it me you’re looking for?” The room erupted in laughter, and Carrie Underwood, clearly charmed by his voice, suggested the father and daughter perform together. The duo decided to sing ‘The Prayer’ by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mikaela. (@mikaelaabautista)

The two sang in perfect harmony, captivating the judges as they delivered a stunning and emotional performance that showcased their undeniable bond and musical talent. Richie, clearly moved by the father's vocals, playfully walked up to him and exclaimed, “Dad, you’re going to Hollywood!” The moment took an even more touching turn when Underwood said, “Can I change my judgment?” as she changed her initial no to a yes. The heartfelt moment resonated with the family as they all erupted in laughter and hugged each other.