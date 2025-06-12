Simon Cowell takes his shirt off for the most bizarre but entertaining harmonica stunt ‘AGT’ has ever seen

Recently, 'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell appeared in a jolly mood after watching a hilarious audition. During the third episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 which was released on June 10, a Japanese group named Osaka Philharmonic told the esteemed judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Mel B and Cowell that if they don't make it past their audition, they would break up as a matter of honor. Each member of the group had a note drawn on their bare chests. In addition to this, they also had harmonicas in their mouths. Soon after, the group's conductor took a baton and dipped it in dry ice to make them blow by pressing it against each man's nipple at a specific time.

Then, the young musicians kicked off their performance by playing Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' on harmonicas. Mel found the novelty act 'silly' and she ended up pressing an X, but the studio audience seemed to enjoy it and they burst into laughter while watching the act. When Cowell was asked to give his feedback on Osaka Philharmonic's act, he went on to say, "Oh god, now I know why you look so miserable. Mel, how could you buzz that?" to which Mel responded, "I didn't get it. I didn't get it."

One audience member even asked Mel, "Mel, why are you such a hater?" In her response, Mel quipped, "I didn't get it and I didn't really like it." As per Gold Derby, while sharing her feedback, Vergara said, "I do have to say they tricked me because they seemed very serious, like they were going to give it all. Then, she said they were samurai, and then I'm like, 'Oh my god, this is going to be another level.' And then it was this stupidity."

Soon after, Mandel chimed in, "I loved it. This checked so many boxes because if you're into learning music, we know what each note was." Following that, Mel told the group, "If you do [Simon's] nipples, I'll take my 'X' back." Then, Cowell went on to ask the group, "Do you want to freeze my nipples?" and he joined the Osaka Philharmonic on the stage. As the crowd continued to cheer for Cowell, he said, "I'm not taking my shirt off. I'm not taking it off." Eventually, Cowell lifted his shirt and performed the trick with a harmonica in his mouth. Along with this, Cowell also went on to play with the other Osaka musicians.

Shortly afterward, Mel revealed, "Yeah, I'm going to take my X back." Then, a surprised Vergara asked Cowell, "What is wrong with you?" to which he responded, "I don't know." On the other hand, Mel uttered, "When you move forward, incorporate Simon again because if Simon's involved, it's definitely a yes for me." Mandel and Vergara also gave a yes to the group. At last, Cowell exclaimed, "I want you to freeze my nipples again...four yeses." As per NBC, after the group left the stage, Cowell told his fellow judges, "I'm actually losing my mind." Meanwhile, Mandel remarked, "Oh my god, that was great." Later on, Vergara enthused, "We've never seen Simon freezing his own nipple." After getting four yeses from the judging panel, Osaka Philharmonic advanced to the next round of the NBC talent show.