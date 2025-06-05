Young dance crew nailed the flips and got four yesses — but ‘AGT’ fans have one big complaint: 'It's too...'

It's not a piece of cake to impress the 'AGT' fans! During the second episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, which was released on June 3, a dance group named Kid Clippers performed a high-energy dance routine that featured many flips. Throughout the act, all the children were in perfect sync with each other. For the unversed, let us share with you that Kid Clippers serve as the dance squad for the NBA team Los Angeles Clippers. The dance crew captivated the esteemed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B with their performance, but they failed to win over the hearts of the fans watching the show from their television screens.

Once the episode dropped, several fans of the NBC talent competition took to Reddit and criticized Kid Clippers' dance performance. A Reddit user penned, "I don't care if I get hated on, kid clippers weren't that good." Another netizen echoed the same sentiments by saying, "I agree...people just don't want to boo the babies." Followed by a third user who wrote, "Ikr…kids were talented but that routine was so basic. Also, Mel loved these kids, but thought Team Recycled last week was boring? Doesn’t make sense."

A user went on to say, "I love how the judges go crazy over people doing flips and being thrown in the air. I guess they have never watched girls' competitive cheer teams. This is all very common." Another user commented, "Yeah, they were pretty 'meh'. I'm kinda surprised Howie didn't use his 'dance recital' criticism, because he said that to some other dance groups that were better. Also, they're talking like they're the best child dance group ever, but seem to have forgotten Hypers Kids Africa were on just last season! Now that was a solid child dance group!" Another fan remarked, "It's definitely not a million-dollar dance routine. Clipper halftime show or not."

On the other hand, when we talk about the judges, they gave a standing ovation to Kid Clippers after their dance performance ended. As per Gold Derby, when Vergara was asked to give her feedback on the dance squad's audition, she quipped, "Wow - I had a feeling you guys were gonna be good, but I didn't realize you were gonna be that good. I mean, that was spectacular. " Soon after, Mandel said, "This is better than anything I've ever seen before for young kids, and I loved it."

While sharing her remarks, Mel was apparently at a loss for words. However, the former Spice Girls member got herself together and exclaimed, "What can I say? The energy, the mood, you were pizzazzing all over the stage. I didn't know who to look at. It was brilliant, brilliant, brilliant, brilliant." At last, Cowell enthused, "They've come prepared with attitude. This was exactly what we look for in a great dance act. I am going to see, yes." Shortly afterward, Vergara entered the chat and said, "Two yeses." On the other hand, Mel uttered, "It's a no-brainer. Yes, yes, yes." In the end, Mandel gave the fourth yes to Kid Clippers, and they advanced to the next round of the competition.