Ever wondered about the backup singers on ‘American Idol’? One of them almost won the show herself

'American Idol' Season 23 is making headlines and for all the right reasons! With former winner Carrie Underwood replacing Katy Perry on the judging panel, the contestants are working hard to secure a position in the top 12. However, the participants aren't alone in this journey, as talented backup singers ensure every performance shines bright. Since singing live can be challenging, these supporting vocals make sure the performance remains flawless. But who are these behind-the-scenes heroes?

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' Season 8 judges photo call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

During the April 24 episode of her 'Idol to Icon' web series, Underwood, who won American Idol in 2005, praised the backup singers, saying, "The musicians, the (background) singers have always been incredible throughout the history of the show (and) still today. Top-notch. None of this could happen without them," as per Entertainment Now. Let’s turn the spotlight on the talented backup singers — starting with Felicia Barton, an ‘American Idol’ alum who made it to the top 36 in Season 8.

After Kris Allen won the title, Barton transitioned to songwriting, penning tracks for Demi Lovato, Lea Michele, and Lauren Alaina, while continuing to showcase her own voice. Barton shared her excitement when 'Dancing With The Stars' invited her to become one of its "principal singers," telling Voyage LA Magazine, "This was something I had dreamed about. All of a sudden, I was singing for millions of people every Monday night. It may not have been the arenas that I imagined, but it was better… because I was home."

When 'American Idol' was relaunched in 2018, music director Kris Pooley invited Barton to join the show, marking a full-circle moment for her 10 years after competing on the show. In addition to her professional life, Barton is busy being a proud 'momager' to her 18-year-old son, Malachi Barton, a Disney Channel star. Malachi appeared in 'Stuck in the Middle' and 'The Villains of Valley View.'

The male voice among the 'American Idol' trio of backup singers, Brandon Winbush, joined the show alongside Barton in 2018. Entertainment Now further reported that Winbush has expressed his gratitude for being part of the Idol team, sharing on Instagram in 2023, "I love them with all my heart and they are my family." When not performing on 'American Idol,' Winbush often serves as a backup singer for Idol alum Lauren Daigle. He toured across Europe and the US with Daigle in 2023 and 2024.

Another backup singer, Norelle Simpson, is currently in her first season of 'American Idol'. On April 14, as the Hawaii episodes aired, she shared a photo with the musicians onstage, expressing her gratitude on Instagram. She wrote, “So happy to be with the American Idol Family for season 8!!!!!!! So much gratitude and love to @krispooley & @feliciabarton for having me with you guys!!!!!! It’s a true honor to be under your leadership!!! Thanks for the warm welcome!!! Here’s to an amazing season!!!”

Norelle also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, which is a major achievement on her resume, as per Cleveland. Norelle creates music under her middle name, Ashley Norelle Simpson (now Johnson by marriage). She secured the Super Bowl opportunity through her work with Adam Blackstone and BASSic Black Entertainment (BBE), a group she's been with for the past decade.