Hollywood A-lister nearly lost a major Marvel role because of 'DWTS' and the reason is pretty wild

Talk about a close call, Marvel came close to losing its iconic hero after fans found his viral ‘DWTS’ performance

Did you know Chris Hemsworth nearly lost the role of beloved Marvel superhero Thor because of his appearance on 'Dancing With The Stars'? Well, what a bummer considering he's a heartthrob!

For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth first stepped into Thor’s boots in 2011 in 'Thor: God of Thunder', the rest is history. He’s stuck with the role through some of Marvel’s biggest moments. He’s fought alongside the Avengers in all four of their films, including 'The Avengers', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and led three of his own — 'Thor: The Dark World'. 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

However, during an interview with PopCulture, Derek Hough, the six-time 'DWTS' champion, declared his admiration for superhero films, and at one point, Hough stated that Hemsworth almost lost the golden opportunity to play Thor due to the popular dance competition. “Chris Hemsworth almost lost his role as Thor because he was on Dancing With the Stars in Australia. He was on Dancing With the Stars in Australia, and he’s dancing the samba, and they literally cast him — or they were gonna cast him — and I think people called and said, ‘Yo, have you seen him dancing the Samba? This cannot be our Thor,” Hough told the media outlet.

While having a conversation with the BBC in 2017, Hemsworth briefly discussed his 'DWTS' gig. At that point, Hemsworth revealed what the Marvel Studios president and producer, Kevin Feige, told him when he was starring in 'Dancing with the Stars'. Hemsworth recalled, "Kevin Feige said that he almost lost me the job. We all saw your audition. We’re passing it around the office, and everyone was really, you know, into it. And then, a few of the girls started googling your name, and up came this dancing video, and I thought, ‘Oh no. Thor dancing! The fans are going to eat us alive!”

Shortly afterward, Hemsworth expressed that the show 'DWTS' helped him to play Thor in one way or the other. “It made me more nimble on my feet. I needed to be with the cape. You might see a bit of the Dancing With the Stars quality in Thor," Hemsworth further added. When we talk about Hemsworth's time on 'Dancing with the Stars Australia', he took part in the fifth season of the dance show. Back in the day, Hemsworth was partnered with professional dancer Abbey Ross. The dazzling duo's journey came to an end in the seventh episode.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth was asked whether he had any plans to pick up Thor's hammer in the future, and he replied, "I've got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what's happening in the next phase. There's always conversations, like with Extraction. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don't know. I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character. If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."