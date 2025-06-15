These 5 'DWTS' celebrities flopped so hard, fans are still trying to forget their cringe-worthy moves

After 33 successful seasons of DWTS, there is no denying that the dancing competition has showcased some incredible performances for its viewers. However, not every celebrity has shone on the ballroom floor. While some of the celebrities have wowed the judges with their graceful moves and skill, others unfortunately stumble their way out of the show. Here is a look at the top 5 worst performers who struggled to keep themselves on the show and left the viewers wondering what went wrong.



1. Kate Gosselin

The reality TV star was once a household name due to the hit show 'Jon & Kate Plus 8.' She joined as a celebrity contestant on season 10 of 'DWTS,' alongside pro Tony Dovolani. Despite her strong determination and grit, judges and fans could not connect her to dancing, primarily due to her stiff body and lack of rhythm, as reported by Collider. Gosselin was eventually booted from the show following her performance in week 5, owing to constant low scores.

2. Evander Holyfield

The famous boxer appeared on the premiere season of 'DWTS' in 2006. Although his first dance with partner Edyta Śliwińska earned him a respectable 18, he was eliminated after his third performance, which received a low score of 13. Though new to dancing and eliminated early, Holyfield was praised by judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli for his effort and improvement.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian competed in Season 7 of DWTS with Mark Ballas, who had won the previous season with Kristi Yamaguchi. Though the SKIMS founder struggled throughout her time on the show, the judges praised her technical accuracy. However, her lack of chemistry with Ballas became a concern. Kardashian even admitted that she struggled to channel the sensual energy of the Rumba because Ballas was “like a brother," as reported by Collider.

4. Geraldo Rivera

Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera joined Season 22 but was the first contestant to be eliminated. During his brief tenure, he performed in two dance routines, both of which were inspired by President Donald Trump. Rivera explained that he chose the salsa to make the judges and audience laugh, but his poor dancing still earned him the lowest scores both times. Later, the broadcaster said in an interview with Good Morning America, "It was a lot of fun. I wish I could dance better, mainly for Edyta," as reported by ABC News.

5. Bobby Bones

Bobby Jones participated in season 27 of the iconic dance show. Despite clinching the Mirrorball trophy alongside pro dancer Sharna Burgess, Bones' win remained controversial. In a recent WWHL interview, judge Julianne Hough described Bones as “not a good dancer” and suggested that his victory was due to his large fan base. Many viewers expressed frustration on social media, claiming that runner-up Milo Manheim was robbed and deserved the win.