A WWE royalty is eyeing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and we think she'd be a great fit

'Dancing With the Stars' has announced two new cast members for the upcoming season 34. Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' will now be competing for the Mirrorball trophy along with Robert Irwin and Alix Earle. However, there seems to be a beeline of celebrities who are manifesting a chance to join the ballroom, with top influencers, NFL players, and reality stars already in the front run, a WWF champion has now wished to be part of the bandwagon. “Oh, Nikki, I want to do ‘Dancing With the Stars, so bad!'” RAW Women's Championship winner Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, famously known as Charlotte Flair, expressed this while appearing on 'The Nikki & Brie Show.'

As per Entertainment Now, the 'Queen of WWE' confessed that the reality dance show has always been on her "bucket list." Flair spoke at length about her love for dance and especially Salsa and Ballroom dancing. She also admitted that if given a chance on the reality show, it would be nerve-wracking to put up a good show in front of the audience. "When I think of Dancing with the Stars or being on you know, a judge on one of those, um, RuPaul shows. I'm like "Oh, that excites me, that you know, gives me those not necessarily butterflies, but you know when you're on stage that competitive nervous feel, totally it's if you've only you can't explain it to someone unless you've been in it," she said.

"I have to say, Dancing with the Stars, I have never been more nervous in my life," she added. "I would be taking classes twice a week or three times a week, that was so much fun, I love salsa," she revealed. Meanwhile, there have been only four WWE players on DWTS so far. Retired WWE pro Stacy Keibler participated with Tony Dovolani for season 2 and came in third place. Chris Jericho competed along with dance pro Cheryl Burke for season 12 and ended up in fifth place. Hall of Fame member Mr. T competed on season 24 along with dance pro Kym Herjavec. And most recently, Nikki Bella participated in season 25 of the reality show along with her love interest and dance pro Artem Chigvintsev. Flair would be the third female professional in the WWE and the fifth to compete in the ballroom if she were to join the list.

Meanwhile, fans remain confused about the latest 'MomTok' cast on DWTS, "I love the idea of having one on there, but two feels like a lot from the same show. I think Whitney was the right choice from SLOMW, but I fear for Jen. Her husband was totally controlling and jealous on the show, so I can’t imagine how he’ll react to her having to ballroom dance with another man. Even though we all know it’ll be platonic, I’m still worried about what Jen will face behind closed doors from her husband," a viewer discussed on Reddit. "I hate to be that person, but I have no idea who these people are… let me go Google them," a fan remarked. "I’m thinking this has to be a budget move, and they could get two 'celebs' for the price of one. Is that show really that popular?" a netizen reasoned.