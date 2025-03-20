Craig Ferguson was stunned when a Victoria's Secret model tried to bite him during interview

A curious Craig Ferguson asked the model, "How many times a day do you hear from men how lovely you are?"

Craig Ferguson couldn't contain his excitement when a Victoria's Secret supermodel strutted into his late-night show in 2007; Adriana Lima stunned the audience with her quick wit and gorgeous looks while appearing on the segment. Throughout their flirty discussion, Ferguson fidgeted in his chair, maintained steady eye contact, and couldn't keep his hands to himself as he constantly tried to make some physical contact with the Brazilian beauty. "You look lovely... you look lovely in your formal gown," the television host fawned over the leggy model. "How many times a day do you hear from men how lovely you are?" he quipped, all the while trying to mask his flirtatious gaze.

"Many times many times a day. But they're always very polite about it," Lima candidly responded. Ferguson then moved on to questions about the Angels Across America Tour. The supermodel explained that for the first time, the Victoria's Secret fashion show was going to travel nationwide. Specifically through four major cities in the US. At that point, the television host pointed at Lima in jest with his index finger. The Brazilian model grabbed the opportunity and playfully tried to bite his finger, "Oh sorry! No, please help yourself. Sorry, I didn't mean to point. I'm just kind of.. I'm kind of drooling! And I know that's unpleasant," Ferguson teased.

Adriana Lima during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Taylor Hill)

"Oh, so you're going to these different cities in underwear, I suppose," he bizarrely questioned. "Oh no, we are actually bringing Christmas cheers to the different cities," Lima answered with a nervous laugh. Ferguson then continued his flirting by complimenting the supermodel's accent; he called it particularly charming and attractive, like her persona. "Do you find the Americans are kind of funny with your accent?" he inquired. "No, I don't think they find it funny. I never heard anybody complaining about my accent before," Lima innocently replied. "What do you think when you're modeling when you're up there walking up and down? Do you ever get embarrassed?" the comedian prodded, referring to the glamorous runway shows.

adriana lima in her first victoria’s secret show, 1999 ❦ pic.twitter.com/Rae4OXDy1q — DUDA (@saintdemie) October 11, 2022

Lima debuted on the Victoria's Secret runway in 1999; she explained that her strategy was to stay focused on herself while modeling in the revealing outfit. "No, actually I disconnect from everybody that's watching me, and I try to feel my outfit and listen to the music. That's all I try to do, and I try to create a character." She then expressed her desire to work in Hollywood movies. However, Ferguson was more interested in her romantic life, so he dared to ask her if she was engaged to musician Lenny Kravitz. Lima grew uncomfortable and dismissed the rumors.

Right then Ferguson turned the tables and unexpectedly produced a huge diamond engagement ring. "Oh my God!" was all Lima could utter after being ambushed by the TV host's impromptu proposal. "I know. I wasn't going to do this on the air, honey, but I think you know..," he said while the audience went wild with cheers. "We'll.. we'll save it for later," Ferguson exclaimed after being thrown off guard by the blue-eyed beauty for a while and withdrew the velvet ring box.