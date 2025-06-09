'American Idol' runner-up didn’t win the trophy — but this powerful vow has fans calling him a legend

"You are an incredible young man, John. I love your music, you are gonna be the new heartthrob. of country music, keep your faith first," wrote a fan.

John Foster, who finished runner-up to Jamal Roberts on 'American Idol' Season 23, is determined to prove that losing the title won’t keep him from country stardom. At just 18, Foster is charging ahead with a voice made for the genre and a drive that won’t quit. During a June 7 visit to Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame, Foster felt more connected to his roots than ever before. Honouring the words engraved on the building,' Will the Circle Be Unbroken', he shared a post on Instagram and captioned it, "Today reminded me why I connect so deeply with my genre; its history and connection to the people are unparalleled."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Foster (@officialjohnfoster)

Standing beneath the carved words, the country singer made a vow. He added, "I promise that the circle will be unbroken for as long as I live." His commitment to the genre had captured the hearts of many fans. On the post, a die-hard fan of Foster wrote, "I believe we are witnessing a legend in the making!" Echoing the sentiment, another fan added, "You are a SPECIAL young man, John Foster! "You are an incredible young man, John. I love your music, you are gonna be the new heartthrob. of country music, keep your faith first, God is good all the time, love you, John Foster."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Foster (@officialjohnfoster)

Noting Foster's song choice, a netizen also said, "I loved seeing you taking in the sights and sounds of Nashville, but most of all I love the way you think and the songs you add to your posts! With you, it is God first always! You are Smart John, and with that and your God given Talent, you will go all the way in your Music Journey!" Not very long ago, on May 31, Foster shared his first live music video, titled 'Amazing Grace', on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Foster (@officialjohnfoster)

Foster wrote of his song, "I thought it fitting that my first Post-Idol music video be ‘Amazing Grace’, because it’s His Grace that’s brought me this far,” he wrote. “This is a raw, one-take recording, and every lyric, including the Cajun French chorus, is a thank you to God. Thank you, Fable House, for capturing this moment.” With powerful vocals and raw authenticity, Foster’s post was flooded with fan comments. An Instagram user gushed, "Good Lord willing, young man, you will go far!! Your voice is amazing, and your personality, demeanor, and love for the Lord will only enhance your successes."

Praising the style, another user wrote, "Loved this version. The Cajun French added to it. You have a beautiful voice and style." Those who have watched 'Idol' closely know that this is not Foster's first original song. The young singer released his first solo, 'Tell That Angel I Love Her,' just ahead of the grand finale of the show. The song was dedicated to his late friend Maggie Dunn, who died in a tragic accident on December 31, 2022, as reported by SoapCentral.