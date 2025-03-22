Kim Kardashian revealed her son suffers from the same rare skin condition as Michael Jackson

"We got it under control. I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out," she said.

Kim Kardashian has been open about her struggles with psoriasis. The mother of four recently revealed that the autoimmune skin condition happens to be hereditary in her family. The SKIMS founder shockingly disclosed that she had passed down the disease in another form to one of her sons, which even Michael Jackson suffered from. "[Psoriasis] came from my mom, went to me," she explained during an appearance on the 'SHE MD' podcast in July last year, "and then I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has mild vitiligo." As per Metro, the reality star emphasized that the skin ailment had been addressed; however, she did not reveal which son acquired the illness from her.

"We got it under control. I didn’t know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from, that it’s hereditary, just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing]," she told hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Dr. Daniel Wallace. "20% of people with an autoimmune disease have an offspring with an autoimmune disease," Dr. Daniel stated. The Hulu star admitted that her children also suffer from eczema, an incurable skin condition that leads to dry, itchy, and inflamed skin surfaces.

I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

As per E! News, the Kardashians star explained that she discovered her skin ailments when she turned 30. "Mine came on when I turned 30 years old," she recalled. "We were at my mom's house and I was wearing a short skirt, and she looked at my legs and goes, 'Oh my god, you have psoriasis.'" She acknowledged her illness vanished for a few years after she took cortisone shots for treatment. However, it returned and has been chronic ever since. The reality star has documented her painful journey several times with fans on social media.

Vitiligo has been associated with many celebrities, one of them being Jackson. As per the Los Angeles Times, the King of Pop also openly refuted rumors about bleaching his skin. "There, as I know of, there is no such thing as skin bleaching. I've never seen it; I don't know what it is. [...] I have a skin disorder [vitiligo] that destroys the pigmentation of the skin; it's something that I cannot help, ok?" he famously clarified during an exclusive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in 1993. Reuters reported that Jackson's autopsy report confirmed the skin ailment. He suffered from vitiligo, a skin pigmentation condition that caused white spots, especially on his arms, face, chest, and abdomen it stated.

As per the True Michael Jackson blog, Jackson's ailment was also hereditary: “We saw it coming’ on him … at [an] early age. You know, just a little spot. My aunt had the same thing,” his father, Joe Jackson, revealed. As per Medium, his condition was first diagnosed in 1986; Arnold Klein, Jackson's doctor, addressed the illness with Larry King. "Oh, his was bad because he began to get a totally speckled look over his body," Klein told King, referring to the 'Thriller' hitmaker's condition.

"All over his body, but on his face significantly; on his hands, which were very difficult to treat," he added. Jackson resorted to makeup to hide his skin condition during stage performances. He was also diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune illness that worsened his skin texture further, and he eventually turned to plastic surgeries to correct his features, which deformed his face.