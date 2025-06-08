‘The Voice’ finalist stunned the crowd — but her father’s legacy on the show may be just as unforgettable

"If I was sitting there, watching my kid sing on The Voice, I would just be a wreck," Adam Levine reacted to the bond.

'The Voice' season 27 crowned Adam David from team Michael Bublé as the winner; however, the super coach had one more team member make him proud in the finale. Jadyn Cree ended up coming fifth among the finalists for the NBC show. Ironically, it was almost history repeating itself because Cree happens to share a surprising connection with the reality talent show; her father, Bryan Olesen, came in at third place while competing on season 25 in 2024, as per Deseret. Which means she had the support of fantastic mentors on the inside as well as the outside.

The Nebraska native had accompanied her father for his blind auditions, and the duo even ended up performing an impromptu duet to the wonderment of the coaches. From the start, Olesen wanted his daughter in the frame. "That's my daughter over there. She sings, too,” he had lauded Cree after his electrifying rendition of OneRepublic’s 'Love Runs Out.' John Legend compared him to Irish singer and U2 member Bono. "One comparison I thought of was Bono, not because you sound exactly like him, but just the way you carried yourself and your range, and you have so much chops and everything you need to be a great superstar," he said. Olesen, impressed with the 'All of Me' hitmaker's pitch, decided to compete with his team.

After wiping out his competition during the playoff rounds, Olesen then dominated the live rounds on the talent reality show. He ended up coming third during the finale, and a year later, he had tears in his eyes watching his daughter rock the stage during one of the live playoffs, as per Entertainment Weekly. "If I were sitting there, watching my kid sing on The Voice, I would just be a wreck," Adam Levine reacted to the emotional moment. Cree had just stunned the coaches and the mega mentor Sheryl Crow with her powerful rendition of Nena's '99 Red Balloons.' "I have a feeling even if you don't win the whole thing, you have a career," Crow predicted then.

However, this was not the first time Olesen shed happy tears for his daughter; he had been stoked to witness her turn two chairs for her rocking rendition of Paramore's 'Still Into You.' "My dad definitely left some big shoes to fill," Cree exclaimed before her performance. "I'm excited to make him proud and try my best to get anywhere close to where he got in this competition." "I feel like I missed out," Levine said while expressing his disappointment over missing out on turning his chair, "because I think you're going to really go far on this show, because I think there's nobody like you." The winning coach, Bublé, labeled Cree "a star" and praised that she had "so much light pouring out of you." Cree competed from his side and ultimately grabbed the fifth spot.

Bublé stood by his artist even when she faced intense backlash during her finale performances. “A lot of people had negative things to say about her last night, and I called her,” he addressed the issue and slammed the fans for their mean comments in an exclusive with TV Insider. “I said, ‘Jadyn, you pour so much light. There’s a lot of darkness out there. Don’t you ever allow them to take away your light.” Cree responded with a gratitude note for her coach on Instagram in which she thanked him for his relentless support and called him a "genuine soul" and her "best friend."