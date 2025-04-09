'AGT' judges' jaws dropped when this adorable 5-year-old belted out a song way beyond her years

'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell couldn't stop admiring little Sophie Fatu who hit high notes like a pro

Sophie Fatu, only 5 years old, stunned the 'America's Got Talent' judges as she appeared on the stage in a pretty pink dress. It was the first time on the stage, and Fatu exclaimed, "Oh my God, there are so many people." She also revealed that her favorite judge is "Mr Simon." "Mr Simon, I had a dream about you," Fatu said. She added, "I saw you pushed the golden buzzer." "Well you never know it might happen," Heidi Klum told Fatu before wishing her good luck for the performance. As soon as she began singing the song, a hit a high note, Klum couldn't resist saying "Oh." Fatu continued the song, earning many such reactions from the judges and the audiences. After her performance, Simon Cowell, totally baffled, said, "We weren't expecting that...Sophie." "You know what, I love that song," he continued. "Normally, people at 90 sing that song...and you are singing at five," Cowell added.

However, things got further interesting when Cowell told Fatu that he wanted her to date his son, which led to an adorable jaw-dropping moment for Fatu. Cowell didn't stop at that, he further told Fatu, "My son just split with his girlfriend, so I'm gonna make an introduction; he is gonna love you." However, the cherry on top moment came when she got other judges praising her act as well. Howie Mandel told Fatu, "That was amazing!" He also added, "You are the most adorable, cutest, talented little things I have seen on this stage." While Klum said with no hesitation, "You should be proud of yourself...a lot of grown-ups come on the stage and they are shaking, so nervous, and you just did it like that," she said snapping her fingers.

Fans wasted no time to comment on the YouTube video. One said, "Even though she can't pronounce all the words correctly, her voice is great lol love this so pure." Another added, "She has awesome parents "Thank you" isn't taught in many homes anymore. Great voice." One even went on to say, "Sophie Fatu is such a cute lass who has stage presence, a sense of humor, very photogenic, and great vocal control for her young age. I must agree with another commentator that she has all the qualities of a Shirley Temple."

Fans were floored not only by her magical voice but also by her cuteness. One said, "I played it over and over... And it was the cutest audition I ever saw! Golden Buzzer for me!" Another chimed in, "When me and my mom saw this, our hearts melted. We wished with all our hopes she would win; she had nice manners, was cute, and is just joy in a little body!"

Smoothradio reported once that Fatu also appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. Per the outlet, Fatu's mother Vicky revealed that Ellen's producers contacted her after seeing multiple videos of Fatu singing Sinatra tunes on YouTube. She also added, referring to Sintra's music, that “Sophie wouldn’t sleep without it." However, fast-forward a few years, Fatu has now grown up to be a beautiful teen and is now focusing on her education and busy honing a new skill- gymnastics, as reported by NBC.