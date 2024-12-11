‘Queer Eye’ turns 'boring' grandmom of two into fashion superstar in her sixties

Over time, Paula stopped prioritizing even the simplest acts of self-care, like planning her own meals or finding moments of joy outside the house

Since appearing on Netflix's 'Queer Eye', Paula Nyland has completely flipped her life on its head. Once a self-described "boring grandma," Paula is now a confident fashion entrepreneur and adventurer in her sixties. With the Fab Five's help, she found her self-worth again and has since embraced a number of exciting opportunities, including a guest appearance in Dita Von Teese's burlesque show at Voltaire. This sparked her creativity once again, leading her to start her own apparel brand, Rapunzie, focused on empowering fashion.

Beyond her entrepreneurial journey, Paula and her husband, Gregg, have embraced their love for travel by embarking on road trips with their dog, Shadow. They document their adventures on their YouTube channel, Triple G Productions, through a heartfelt series called Wandering With Paula. From reclaiming her confidence to exploring the world, Paula's journey serves as an inspiring reminder that it's never too late to reinvent yourself.

Paula Nyland's daughters nominated her for 'Queer Eye' Season 9

Paula Nyland’s life took a transformative turn when her daughters nominated her for Netflix’s Queer Eye. They wanted their mother to rediscover the vibrant, confident woman they knew she could be. In her sixties, Paula had fallen into a routine where she prioritized everyone else’s needs over her own, leaving little time or energy to care for herself. Her daughters saw this and believed the Fab Five could help her embrace her self-worth and regain her spark.

Their nomination turned out to be life-changing. With the guidance and support of the Fab Five, Paula learned to prioritize herself, rediscover her passions, and step out of her comfort zone. Her transformation wasn’t just physical—it was emotional and mental, too. From revamping her wardrobe to reigniting her love for performing, the experience helped Paula regain her confidence and take charge of her life in ways her daughters had hoped for.

Fab five help Paula Nyland (@netflix)



Paula Nyland had stopped stepping outside of her house

Before her makeover on Queer Eye, Paula had slowly slipped into the habit of neglecting her own well-being. She never dressed up or went out—there simply didn’t seem to be a point anymore. Her life revolved entirely around her family and her work as a seamstress, leaving no time for herself, her needs, or the things she loved doing. The spark she once had as a showgirl or performer had dimmed, and she no longer felt like the energetic, confident woman she used to be.

It wasn’t until her daughters nominated her for Queer Eye that Paula realized she deserved to put herself first again. With the Fab Five's help, Paula found the courage to reclaim her sense of self, rediscover her passions, and step back into the world with confidence.