Where is Keith Bynum now? 'Bargain Block' Season 4 star launches home decor line with partner Evan Thomas

'Bargain Block' Season 4 star Keith Bynum recently achieved new milestone

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: 'Bargain Block' Season 4 renovation expert Keith Bynum resides in Detroit, Michigan and has recently visited New Orleans along with his partner Evan Thomas to film HGTV show. Keith and Evan have been enjoying their time in New Orleans and also flaunted their trip on social media. Additionally, Keith and Evan have entered into a new business and expanded their home decor business, NINE Design + Homes with a new product line showroom.

They opened the showroom in Las Vegas and introduced over '1,000 unique skus plus variations'. Keith took to his social media and expressed excitement about his dreams coming true. Keith also detailed his Las Vegas Summer market offering and wrote, "Their new showroom promises a sensory journey, showcasing the extraordinary elements that make home design a truly special experience."

HGTV show star added, "While the main focus is on art and photography, the showroom will also feature an impressive selection of furniture and accessories, appealing to a diverse group of buyers." Keith further revealed that each piece has been a unique and authentic collection and designed and produced in Detroit.

How did 'Bargain Block' Season 4 couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas meet?

'Bargain Block' Season 4 couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas met through a dating app. The duo hit an instant romance and maintained a long-distance relationship before finally moving to Michigan together. The couple got engaged and are yet to exchange vows. Keith and Evan have expressed that they are happy together and simply have little interest in getting married.

Keith and Evan are life and business partners and have recently worked on a super personal renovation project. The HGTV show couple Keith and Evan bought a new property in Michigan and shared behind the scenes of their updated "Forever Home."

What are 'Bargain Block' stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' net worth?

'Bargain Block' star Keith Bynum has owned a renovation business for more than five years and reportedly has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 million. He also has been the president of Omnia, INC. Meanwhile, Evan Thomas has an estimated net worth of about $1 million. Keith and Evan also co-own NINE Furniture+Design and have their own HGTV franchise, 'Bargain Block'.

In the HGTV show, the renovation duo buy abandoned homes for just $1,000 and renovate them with a price tag of $40,000 to $45,000. However, they earn profit from the flips as they sell the property within a range of $60,000 to $100,000. Keith and Evan notably earn approximately $55,000 per house. They have also starred in 'Rock the Block' but failed to win.

'Bargain Block' Season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, September 4 at 9 pm ET on HGTV