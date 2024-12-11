Where is Jen’ya Reynolds now? 'Queer Eye' hero turns pages of her life after overcoming adversity and trauma

As a full-time case manager, Jen'ya Reynolds assists both men and women in their recovery from drug addiction and homelessness

After seeing all that Jen'ya Reynolds had done for their little family of two, her young daughter Kemora nominated her for Mother's Day in 'Queer Eye' Season 9. Even though Jen'ya didn't truly discover who she was until she was 33, she is currently making every effort to accept it by progressively becoming a positive public person.

This covers her occupation as a case manager, her work as an entrepreneur, her motherhood, her diagnosis of PCOS and borderline diabetes, and her religion without reservation. Being a single mother who is in charge of not just Kemora but also their beloved dog Cookie and their home, it is indeed challenging for her to balance all of these responsibilities.

Kemora nominated Jen'ya because of her commitment to her career and her family, particularly because she had observed that her mother seldom ever took care of herself. The Fab Five entered the scene at that point, and she had no idea how their leadership, unwavering support and affirmation of her feelings would change her into the sort of woman she had always imagined herself to be. Jen'ya has received $10,000 from 'Queer Eye', along with an extra $10,000 for her daughter's education fund.

'Queer Eye' Season 9 star Jen'ya Reynolds to launch a new book

Still residing in Las Vegas, Jen'ya takes care of Kemora while working as a serial entrepreneur and an influencer in the fields of fitness, spirituality, and family. In addition to working as a doula for her own business, Birthing Promises, she is the creative force behind the herbal tea brand Yahweh Rapha Tea Co.

This full-time case manager, who now assists individuals in their recovery from drug addiction and homelessness, seems to have plans to become a novelist in the near future. Sometime in February 2025, she will publish her first book, a memoir called "Restore: From Trauma to Triumph," which details her whole life's journey up to this point.

As a young girl, Jen'ya's personal experiences led her to create a love for victims of abuse and assault. She has served as a case manager for both homeless and survivor clients for several organizations in her hometown of Nevada. She is a proud survivor of horrific sexual assaults and horrific domestic abuse, in addition to the few periods when she has been without a permanent place to live.

Jen'ya Reynolds became homeless after separating from husband

Until her husband abruptly decided to leave her and their daughter Kemora in October 2023, Jen'ya was always able to bounce back on her feet. This caused her to lose everything, including her job and their house, leaving her to rely on family and shelter for assistance while her trauma and debts mounted.

She even went without food on occasion so Kemora could have a full dinner while making sure her education was unaffected. She then put a lot of effort into providing them with a roof.

