‘American Idol’ winner just gave the classiest response to Carrie Underwood's cold finale reaction

From ‘no swag’ comment to that unhappy finale reaction, ‘American Idol’ winner Jamal Roberts is dishing out on Carrie Underwood's behavior

'American Idol' crowned Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old humble, Mississippi, PE teacher, the winner of season 23 on May 18. As soon as he was declared the champion, the room exploded as the audience erupted in cheer, judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie rose to their feet while Carrie Underwood remained seated. Her lack of enthusiasm didn't resonate with millions of people celebrating Roberts' win, and fans certainly didn't let that go unnoticed. Fans took to social media to express their fury, One viewer wrote on X, "She can't hide her true feelings. The bias is in her DNA. I've observed her behavior over the years." Keenly observing the moment, another viewer also wrote on X, "Her facial expression makes, and her distance from him is telling."

She can't hide her true feelings. The bias is in her DNA . I've observed her behavior over the years. — Althea Lee (@anlee_lee) May 23, 2025

Recently, in 'The Morning Hustle Show,' the 27-year-old addressed his thoughts on Underwood's finale energy. When the host Lore'l asked, "Some people didn't think Carrie Underwood was happy, she kind of side-eyed you when you won, do you believe that that was true?" Roberts replied, "Ah, well, watching all the past performances, I see that she was clapping and getting on board, so I really don't know. I just know she is a country singer." He added, "But I just can't put the blame on her that she is a country singer, but Luke's also a country singer and Luke supported me 100% .. and so I don't know, I don't have a comment there."

Although Roberts answered politely, the host wasn't having it, "I didn’t like her energy towards you, and I think that’s why I’m shading her in this interview here from the beginning of it, is because I did not like this swagless comment I did, or saying that you needed swag, or I did not like how she looked at you sometimes in some performances. I wanted to come through the screen," she said of Underwood. Roberts then revealed that he confided in his manager about Underwood’s “swag” comment which she made during his Top 5 performance of 'Ain't No Mountain High Eough', while pointing out the irony that other contestants got golden tickets wearing just "cowboy boots" and "overalls,” subtly called out Underwood's double standards.

When the post dropped on Instagram, fans were sent into a frenzy, commenting on Roberts' mellowed response, a viewer wrote, "He gotta stay neutral in his response, but come on… If everyone else saw it, we know he felt it. But this was his season to win, so it didn’t even matter!" Echoing the same sentiment a another viewer said, "It was obvious who her favorites were. Jamal stayed focused& handled the looks, comments with grace, maturity. America spoke! They got it right...our American idol is Jamal Roberts!!! He was shining from the very beginning! Anointed voice, great stage presence. His voice of songs& delivery was on point. How can you not love him!!! It is his time to soar!!"

Happy about Roberts' win, a netizen said, "Jamal is the American Idol, and he deserved every bit of it. I listen to his song every single day. I just pray he has a successful career because he’s amazing." Owing to Underwood's previous unfair and harsh critique of Roberts' performances, some fans have even demanded that she be replaced in the show's next season, as reported by The Sun. While there is no official word on who will return as judge in the 'American Idol' season 24, it seems like viewers are hoping for a shake-up, hoping there is more support for rising stars like Roberts in the future.