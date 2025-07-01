After Anna Delvey, another convicted felon could be eyeing ‘DWTS’ — and we’re weirdly here for it

In a conversation with 'DWTS' alum Tori Spelling, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about her ambitions

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has had a tough time almost all her life. However, now that she has completed her parole, she looks at the brighter side of life. Interestingly, Rose Blanchard might even become a part of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Talking about the possibility of sharing the stage with other highly acclaimed artists, the author spilled the tea on iHeartRadio’s 'MisSPELLING' podcast. During the intriguing conversation with the host Tori Spelling, who happens to be a former contestant of the reality dancing competition, on Monday, June 30, Rose Blanchard stated, “I feel like I’m not talented with anything. I can’t sing, I can’t dance.” The 52-year-old writer’s words intrigued Spelling, following which she asked Blanchard’s stepmom, Kristy, to detail her thoughts on the subject.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

“Kristy, is she talented at anything?” Spelling asked, to which the stepmother replied, “She got some moves, girl. She’s got personality for dance, so she’s got it.” Jumping into the conversation, Rose Blanchard admitted, “I got personality. Yeah.” Further in the podcast, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star went on to add that she was never approached by ‘DWTS’ before. “I mean, I never put myself out there in that way. I was always trying to pick projects that focused on sharing my story,” Rose Blanchard mentioned. She then also added that she has not “dove into reality TV other than that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TORI SPELLING (@torispelling)

Hearing these words left the host stunned. Being the season 33 contestant, Speilling offered the authority to text the show’s producer and ask about any future possibilities to cast Rose Blanchard. “You’re going to do Dancing with the Stars. It’s a pass on Masked Singer,” Spelling was heard stating on the podcast, as per US Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

According to Rolling Stone Magazine, Rose Blanchard spent seven years after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for conspiring to kill her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The case came to light when reports of Dee Dee surfaced about how she subjected Rose Blanchard to torture and made her believe she was disabled and chronically ill. The outlet also suggests that the late mother had performed unnecessary surgeries and gave medication to Rose Blanchard. The star recently completed her parole on June 26, 2025. She was released from prison in December 2023, serving the tough eight years of her 10-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, following the 2015 murder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.ig)

The writer is now excited to be a “free woman to the max” after her parole ended. “I am completely moving forward with everything in my life, with motherhood, and I just have so much going for me that like nobody got anywhere in life by keeping on looking in the rear view mirror,” Rose Blanchard stated during part one of the podcast. She also plans to travel with her new boyfriend, Ken Urker, and the daughter she welcomed with him. “This week, I can move in with Ken, and we could be a full-time family, and being off of parole, we can go on vacation anywhere, have no restrictions. So next month, we are going on vacation, and I cannot wait,” she stated, adding that she would love to go beach.