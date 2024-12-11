‘Queer Eye’ star Christopher Magallanez looks to late father for inspiration, but faces battles

With dedication and focus, Chris could soon achieve his dream of becoming the Director of Transportation

Christopher "Chris" Magallanez was one of the most outstanding heroes from 'Queer Eye' Season 9 and has moved on to a more confident and full life after being with the Fab Five. At the time of his appearance on the show, Chris had been struggling with introversion and low self-esteem, finding it difficult to open up or express his feelings, especially around his family.

Having lost his father, the most significant influence in his life, Chris was stuck between emotions, living in the past, and not truly connecting with the world around him. The Fab Five helped him break down these walls by finding his voice, embracing his personality, and turning his father's old house into a home that truly felt like his own.

He currently lives in Las Vegas, where Chris is a Transportation Manager at Resorts World Las Vegas, and still on a very promising career path that may soon see him promoted to Director of Transportation. On a personal note, he has drawn closer to his family through active participation in events and by building special bonds with his nephews and grandmother alike. While he still values his quiet moments, Chris now approaches life with greater confidence and a sense of purpose, proving how transformative the Queer Eye experience can be.

Chris Magallanez admits he doesn't like to socialize

Chris has always been private and somewhat introverted. He said that even after Queer Eye groomed him to the next level, he doesn't enjoy socializing much. Growing up as the youngest of a large family, it was often far easier to say nothing or stay out of the way of conversations rather than speak his mind.

Today, Chris still prefers a quiet life, but he has learned to balance things. He tries to attend family gatherings, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and Sunday dinners, even though he remains quiet at these events.

He may not be the most social person, but he has learned the value of being present for his family and supporting them in his own way. His Queer Eye journey helped him understand that it's okay to value solitude while also building meaningful connections with the people who matter most.

Chris with his grandma (Instagram/ @chrismags229)



Chris Magallanez wants to follow in his father's footsteps

Chris always respected his late father and aspires to be just like him, particularly in his professional life. His father worked in the hospitality industry, a field that Chris chose for his career as well. Presently, he is a Transportation Manager at Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the finest hotels on the strip in Las Vegas. Chris wants to work hard and reach the top of his department, just as his father had hoped.

On Queer Eye, Chris expressed a wish to grow professionally, and even his boss confirmed that he is on the right track. If Chris remains dedicated and focused, he might achieve his dream of becoming the Director of Transportation sooner than he thinks.