A 16-year-old cancer survivor's 'AGT' audition was so touching, Simon Cowell knew exactly what to do

Simon Cowell, known for his tough exterior, couldn't help but go with this gut feeling after Calysta Bevier's soulful rendition

When 16-year-old Calysta Bevier walked into 'America's Got Talent' auditions, little did the judges and the audience know that Audrey Hepburn didn't inspire her fashion style. Bevier proudly revealed that she was a "survivor of stage three ovarian cancer," and that she was passionate about pursuing a music career. "My dream is to win America's Got Talent as a singer," she confessed on stage. "Who do you compare yourself to?" Howie Mandal inquired, "I don't compare myself to anyone," Bevier politely replied. After Mandal praised her sense of style, the teenager disclosed that she had overcome the serious ailment.

"My hair wasn't really like my choice, I kind of came here today to show people that no matter what you've gone through, to keep chasing your dreams," Bevier said before serenading the judges with her version of Rachel Platten's 'Fight Song'. Her moving rendition earned thunderous applause along with a standing ovation from the judges and the crowd. Mandel called her performance inspirational, "You know you have gone through an obstacle far greater than anybody, much older than you could even imagine going through and then you come to this point, and you make choices and you made the choice of singing that song, and that's your fight song," he praised.

Simon Cowell at 'America's Got Talent' Season 13 Finale at the Dolby Theatre on September 19, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Bevier seemed to have struck a chord with the frosty Simon Cowell since he instantly rewarded her with the 'golden buzzer'. Cowell was observed attempting to hold back his emotions throughout the teenager's performance, "I love everything about you. I just had this feeling when you walked out, I can't explain it, just your spirit, the choice of song, your voice, I think you're really special," he sounded philosophical while lauding the young girl. "I've just got this really incredible feeling about you, I really do...I predict great things are going to happen to you," he added and then proceeded to hug her on stage.

Fans praised her determination and talent, "That was beautiful, I got goosebumps," an online viewer gushed. "Wow!!!! I felt her emotions and words to the bones. Truly splendid, you're such a blessing, sweets, indeed you have already made an explosion," a fan complimented. "It seems that because of her unique and determined character, she has been able to overcome cancer. She really is an example to reconcile with. Her participation has really made the occasion lively and most awe-inspiring!" an online user chimed. Bevier returned to the show in 2023 and surprised Cowell.

"You were my golden buzzer. How was your first golden buzzing, and you sang the fight song. I mean, you know, there are those auditions you just remember, and I can remember like it was yesterday," the record executive recalled fondly. She wowed the judges once more, albeit this time with an original track, 'Head Held High', and earned a standing ovation again. "I think you're a great writer. I think you're a great singer," Mandal complimented. The now 25-year-old continues to make waves in the music industry, she released 'Hate U Sometimes', a second single in 2019, as per the Grammy.