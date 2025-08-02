After stunning ‘AGT’ with a Golden Buzzer at 16, this alum’s ‘Mamma Mia’ rendition reimagines the classic

"Brilliant example of how you can make a song deeper and more emotional, very good, I really liked it," an 'AGT' fan said.

'America's Got Talent' Season 11 alum Calysta Bevier continues to serenade her fans with her beautiful voice. Bevier, a cancer survivor, first caught the attention of the viewers when she auditioned for the NBC talent competition 'AGT' during Season 11. At 16, Bevier stunned both the judges and the studio audience with her voice. She eventually reached the semifinals. AGT fans will be delighted to know Bevier is still singing her heart out. On July 15, 2025, Bevier took to her Instagram page and posted her latest vocal cover of ABBA's classic song 'Mamma Mia.' Bevier simply captioned the post, "Mamma Mia #abba #mamamia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calysta (@calybev)

Soon after, fans rushed to the comments section of the post to praise Bevier’s piano-driven 'Mamma Mia' cover. One social media user wrote, "You made that song 100x sadder. I love it!!!" Followed by a second one, who penned, "Oh, now you know I LOVE THIS! Love the rendition!" Another netizen remarked, "Brilliant example of how you can make a song deeper and more emotional, very good, I really liked it." A fan commented, "Such a beautiful voice."

These days, Bevier is busy releasing new music. In an Instagram post, Bevier revealed that she racked up over a million streams on Spotify in 2024. "Just got back from spending Thanksgiving with my family for the first time in a couple of years. Today I was greeted with even more to be grateful for with my #spotifywrapped. Thank you to every single person who has streamed my voice into their cute ears. I love you all. I plan on really getting back into the swing of things in 2025. I needed some time to ground myself and find myself over the past year, and it’s a beautiful thing to see that I still had so much support, whether or not I was always posting and sharing. 2025, I will be showing you how grateful I am and excited for the future," Bevier wrote in the caption of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calysta (@calybev)

Bevier regularly updates fans about her music projects on Instagram. Bevier was featured in a July 2025 ‘AGT’ special highlighting iconic Golden Buzzer moments. Bevier earned her Golden Buzzer with an emotional rendition of Rachel Platten’s ‘Fight Song' during her Season 12 audition.

Back in the day, Bevier became the first-ever recipient of Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer. In 2023, Bevier competed in the 'AGT' spin-off 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars,' but she failed to move beyond the first round. During a 2018 interview with Unconditionally Her, Bevier revealed how 'AGT' changed her life for the better. Then, Bevier shared, "My life has changed so, so much! I think moving to LA gave me a chance to really find who I am on a lot of different levels. Whether it be music, self-exploration, or even what kind of Boba I like. I've gotten so many opportunities since America's Got Talent to work with some phenomenal writers and producers, and I've really seen myself grow when it comes to writing songs in and out of sessions."