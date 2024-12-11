From ‘Queer Eye’ to harsh reality: Kevin and Alexis Hasbrouck face life’s toughest tests

After appearing on Queer Eye, Alexis and Kevin Hasbrouck faced challenges in balancing their lives.

Kevin and Alexis Hasbrouck came into the spotlight after their appearance on 'Queer Eye' Season 9. The couple may finally have gotten married after decades of being engaged, but life's been anything but smooth after the show. Alexis is busy juggling her many lives -- between taking care of their daughter Olive, starting her influencer career, and managing her own private life. Kevin, while on the show, was working as an Application Analyst, into which he had to put a large fraction of his time.

They have been trying to balance their careers, personal goals, and relationship. The couple had a hard time trying to spend quality time together; thus, it had an effect on their relationship. Their love for each other has been very strong, but they had to face difficulties in keeping their relationship intact through all the pressures of parenthood, work, and life in general. Still, having to work through setbacks like this, Alexis and Kevin stick together, taking the bumps and grind of matrimony and parenthood together.

Kevin Hasbrouck struggled with Parkinson's disorder

Kevin Hasbrouck has Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's can cause shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Over time, it may make it harder for someone to do everyday tasks. For Kevin, this has manifested through symptoms like tremors in his hands, among other things, that make it harder for him to move around as easily as he used to. It's progressive, meaning it will only get worse over time.

Besides affecting his body, Kevin's Parkinson's has also dictated his life choices, such as getting married sooner, his mom wished to see him get married before the disease got worse. While Parkinson's brings a lot of challenges, Kevin and Alexis are committed to facing them together, standing by each other through the bad times.

Kevin and Alexis are married now (@netflix)

Fab Five helped Kevin and Alexis Hasbrouck become productive

The Fab Five from 'Queer Eye' were instrumental in making Kevin and Alexis more productive by taking them through some important changes in their lives. They helped the couple realize that they were not prioritizing their own happiness and relationship, especially with the stress of everyday life and Kevin's Parkinson's.

One of the biggest things the Fab Five did was help Kevin and Alexis bring into focus what was really important: their love for each other, their family, and their future. They pushed Alexis to pursue her dreams and not always put herself last. They helped Kevin and Alexis realize they couldn't live in fear of the future and let it control the present.

The Fab Five helped them with wedding planning and creating better balance in their lives; this gave them the tools needed to stay focused, communicate more effectively, and support each other. Eventually, they became more productive in their personal life and their future goals.