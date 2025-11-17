Daniel Craig gears up for his toughest case yet in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer

The third film of the 'Knives Out' franchise promises to be another humdinger

The trailer of 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' promises another hit for Netflix. The streamer released the clip of the Daniel Craig-starrer as he reprises his role as famed Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to 'Glass Onion'.

In what comes off as one of his most dangerous cases to date, a newly assigned priest, Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor), arrives to support Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), but realizes something about the parish does not sit right. A murder rocks the community, forcing Police Chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to work with Blanc in uncovering the murderer.

The ensemble cast sees Glenn Close as church lady Martha Delacroix, Thomas Haden Church as Samson Holt, the groundskeeper, Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), writer Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny) in key roles.

The official synopsis reads, "When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’s modest but devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly wound lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), bestselling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

It further adds, "After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic."

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' is the third instalment of Rian Johnson's mystery franchise. The previous whodunnit flicks were critically acclaimed, with Johnson and Craig earning rich praise. Speaking of the cast, Johnson was rich in his praise of the people he worked with. We’ve been very lucky with each of these movies to have gathered some of my favorite actors on the planet, and that’s absolutely the case here," Johnson told Tudum.

"They’re also all lovely folks who get along, which is the dinner party aspect of it. When you’re making an ensemble movie like this, I think that’s key." All eyes will also be on former James Bond star Craig as he returns as the titular character in Johnson's third movie.

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' will release in select theaters on November 26, 2025. It releases on December 12, 2025, on Netflix.