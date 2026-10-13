Marvel insider reveals Agatha and another Marvel character could appear in ‘VisionQuest’

Insiders are debating whether Kathryn Hahn’s witch will turn up in ‘VisionQuest’ after ‘Agatha All Along’ ended with her ghost searching for Tommy

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) made her debut in 2021’s ‘WandaVision’ as Agnes, the nosy neighbor in Westview who turns out to be a witch. The actor reprised the role in ‘Agatha All Along’ that premiered in 2024 and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. That series ended on October 30, 2024, as Agatha sacrificed herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) from Death, and her spirit set off with him to find his twin brother, Tommy. ‘VisionQuest,’ the third and final chapter in the ‘WandaVision’ series, will now bring Tommy back.

Billy Maximoff and Agatha will appear in the final episode of VisionQuest. — James Mack (@JamesMackwl) August 22, 2026

It remains unclear whether the character will appear again, and the reports regarding her involvement contradict each other. On August 22, scooper James Mack tweeted that Billy and Agatha will appear in the series finale. However, MyTimeToShineHello, another scooper, announced on October 8 that the initial plan had changed. First, the account reported that Agatha would appear in a scene where she talks with someone who stays off-screen. However, a later tweet declared she had been cut from the episode, and Billy would appear instead.

A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Image Source: Marvel)

The Marvel synopsis for ‘VisionQuest’ describes the series as following Vision (Paul Bettany) on the run after a reward is placed on his head. He is joined by a young man, Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica). Billy’s own return in the ‘Agatha All Along’ series was triggered by his spirit possessing William Kaplan as he died in a car accident. In the eighth episode, Agatha assisted him in finding Tommy’s soul and transferring it into the body of a drowning youngster. Thomas is the reborn Tommy, also known as Speed in the comics, who was last seen onscreen as a child by Jett Klyne in ‘WandaVision.’

A still from ‘Agatha All Along’ (Image Source: Marvel)

Terry Matalas, who previously worked on ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and the 2022 revival of ‘12 Monkeys,’ has directed ‘VisionQuest.’ Additionally, it marks James Spader’s first return to live-action since ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ (2015). Notably, the AI assistants have been given human forms, and the series features James D’Arcy (J.A.R.V.I.S.), Orla Brady (F.R.I.D.A.Y.), and Emily Hampshire (E.D.I.T.H.). The season consists of eight episodes. Locke was seen with Bettany and Mollica at the series’ London Film Festival premiere on October 12. He made his MCU debut as Billy in 2024’s ‘Agatha All Along,’ the limited series that unveiled that Billy created the Witches’ Road. Notably, Locke and Mollica portrayed a couple in the 2025 West End production of ‘Clarkston,’ while the characters they play in the MCU are twin brothers. Disney+ will release ‘VisionQuest’s’ episodes in pairs on October 14, October 21, and October 28, with episode seven airing on November 4. The finale, which is 68 minutes long, will air on November 11.