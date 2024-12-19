5 burning questions 'Virgin River' Season 7 must answer after that cliffhanger finale

Cliffhangers of 'Virgin River' Season 6 has us eagerly waiting for Season 7

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 6

'Virgin River', running since 2019, has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix among lovers of romantic genre. Keeping faith in the show, Netflix confirmed its Season 7 even before the premiere of Season 6. However, the release date of 'Virgin River' Season 7 is yet to be revealed.

Netflix generally drops the fresh season of 'Virgin River' from September to December. If everything goes well, the next season might be available in next 10-12 months. We are particularly excited for the next season as Season 6 ended on massive cliffhangers. As we await the next season, here are five burning questions that have been lingering in our minds.

1. What happened to Charmaine?

Lauren Hammersley in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

'Virgin River' Season 6 ended with Jack visiting Charmaine's house. He finds the door unlocked and the entire house messed up. The season ends with him opening the door of children's room. The shock on his face tells us that something bad has happened. Has Calvin hurt Charmaine and eloped with the twins? Or worse case, has he killed her? We have to wait for a year to find out!

2. Who will Brie choose in 'Virgin River' Season 7?

Zibby Allen in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

In the finale episode of Season 6, Mike proposes to Brie. However, she tells him that she cheated on him as she slept with Brady. Mike tells that he already knows it. We are curious to know who Brie will finally choose. Her heart beats for Brady but her brain says that Mike is good for her.

Even after knowing about Brie's feelings for Brady, he loves her and wants to marry her. Doesn't it count for something? But at the same time, we low-key love the hot chemistry between Brie and Brady. Let's see which turn this messy love triangle take in Season 7.

3. Will Mel finally embrace motherhood in 'Virgin River' Season 7?

Alexandra Breckenridge in 'Virgin River' Season 6 (YouTube/@netflix)

Mel has always wanted to be a mother but each of her pregnancies ended up in miscarriage. After multiple heartbreaks she finally made peace with her fate. However, in Season 6's ending, Marley approaches her in a panic state, revealing that the couple for whom she was surrogating has now backed off. She then asks Mel to adopt the baby.

We don’t know how Mel will respond to this request. But knowing her urge for a child, she might just go ahead and finally embrace motherhood that she always craved for!

4. Will Muriel survive?

Teryl Rothery and Mark Ghanimé in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

In Season 6, we find out that Muriel has a tumor and has started her treatment. Her diagnosis is the most heartbreaking moment from the Season as she has always been a kind yet lonely person. We are just keeping our fingers crossed that the show doesn't do her dirty.

5. What's next for Brady?

Benjamin Hollingsworth in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Brady has been conned by his girlfriend, Lark. After she finds out that Brady still loves Brie, she wipes out his entire bank account and escapes the town. This puts him in a really tough spot and we are curious to see how he will be able to recover from this.

'Virgin River' Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix