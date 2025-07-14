'Shark Tank' contestant pitches bizarre $177K sunscreen booth, gets zero deals and a harsh reality check

Kevin O'Leary has to be the last judge on 'Shark Tank' anyone would want to mess with. Sarcastically nicknamed Mr. Wonderful, O'Leary is known for his straightforward and brutal remarks on 'Shark Tank,' where budding entrepreneurs often find themselves on the receiving end of his sharp comments. However, in one instance, faced with a bizarre product pitch, O'Leary left no stone unturned to fully roast the owners, making for yet another unforgettable 'Shark Tank' moment.

In 'Shark Tank' Season 6, Tony Fain and Josh Kaplan pitched their sunscreen misting booth, the Sunscreen M, asking for $400,000 in exchange for 15% equity. The Sharks were intrigued by the convenience angle but quick to spot flaws, per FandomWire. The duo described their invention as solving the common hassle of applying sunscreen, presenting it as a booth that "sprays the FDA-recommended amount in seconds," preventing missed spots and eliminating the need for "awkward back-rubbing requests."

However, skepticism set in when Lori Greiner noticed a major oversight in the demonstration. She asked pointedly, "Is your stomach covered?" When it became clear that it wasn't, the Sharks questioned the machine's effectiveness and practicality. Robert Herjavec questioned the effectiveness of the mist itself, asking whether it truly offered full-body protection. When he heard the price, he was stunned, saying, "You mean that big booth is $177,000?"

Then, O’Leary delivered the most memorable line of the night, leaning back with a grin as the pricing breakdown unfolded, "So I can buy a used helicopter, or I can buy this."

Mark Cuban then chimed in with a grounded analysis, comparing the concept to an ATM business model, where entrepreneurs would need to hustle constantly to make the machines profitable. In the end, none of the Sharks invested in the business. As the pitch concluded, they were left wondering whether this was solving a real issue or just another "expensive gimmick."

The internet also chimed in and supported O'Leary's remarks under the comment section of the YouTube video. A fan commented, "That sunscreen bit was HILARIOUS, both sides were stressing, and that one colorful suit guy sweating to top it off," while another added, "Skin cancer is the most popular form of cancer." Oof! Whiffed on that response!" Another remarked, "Kevin being the moral high ground was NOT on my bingo card. He was very right, too." A fan noted, "Sunscreen guys should be politicians."

Meanwhile, another fan shared, "Honestly, Kevin is the most underrated shark. Yeah, he’s terrible at negotiating, but he’s telling the truth. And he also makes the show entertaining." "When they showed the sunscreen booth all i could think about was getting lotion sprayed in my hair - no thanks." a fan commented. Another wrote, "The sunscreen machine is not a bad idea. Theres been times that ive run out of sunscreen at the beach and had to spend $25 at a price-gouged store." Notably, following their 'Shark Tank' appearance, Fain and Kaplan have successfully revamped their machines and now operate in nearly two dozen locations across North America, as per Shark Tank Update. The company is now generating an estimated $1–2 million in annual gross revenue.