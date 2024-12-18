'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer proves everything was connected all along

The 'Karate Kid' franchise is back with a bang this time around. 'Karate Kid: Legends' is the next chapter in this beloved series, and it’s bringing together two fan-favorite characters, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) from the original films and Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) from the 2010 reboot. The movie is set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

The recently released trailer has already got us talking. Packed with action, heart, and some big surprises, it teases a story that will connect decades of Karate Kid history in a way we’ve never seen before. Let's take a look at how the 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer connects a larger universe together.

How does 'Karate Kid: Legends' tie into 'Cobra Kai'?

For the first time, 'Karate Kid: Legends' is bringing together two worlds that felt completely separate. Daniel LaRusso, the karate kid we’ve grown up with, teams up with Mr. Han, the kung fu master from the 2010 reboot. The trailer hints that their connection goes back to none other than Mr. Miyagi, suggesting a shared past between Miyagi and Mr. Han.

This crossover is a rare treat. Usually, spin-offs and reboots stay in their own lanes, but 'Legends' ties it all together. Fans of 'Cobra Kai' might be wondering how this film fits into the show’s timeline. The answer? It takes place three years after Cobra Kai’s final season, so while it won’t focus on the show's storylines, it still honors the overall universe.

How and when to watch 'Karate Kid: Legends'?

Save the date, 'Karate Kid: Legends' comes exclusively to theaters on May 30, 2025. Whether you’re a long-time fan or someone who got hooked on 'Cobra Kai', this is a movie you won’t want to miss. It's something I would go watch with my family. Tickets will go on sale closer to the release, so keep an eye on your local theater listings.

Opening weekend is bound to be packed with fans, and there might even be special screenings or events in select locations. If you’re new to the series, now’s the perfect time to dive in, watch the original movies, check out 'Cobra Kai', or even revisit the 2010 reboot to get ready.

'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer