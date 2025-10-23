Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry go smooth criminal in heist flick 'Crime 101' trailer

Based on Don Winslow's novella of the same name, 'Crime 101' is helmed by Bart Layton

Chris Hemsworth trades in his Stormbreaker for some Tom Fords in 'Crime 101's latest trailer. The heist flick also sees his MCU co-star Mark Ruffalo, along with Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro in key roles. Amazon MGM Studios unveiled the trailer earlier, with the release slated for February 13, 2026.

Based on Don Winslow's novella of the same name, 'Crime 101' is helmed by Bart Layton, with a screenplay by Academy Award winner Peter Straughton. Set in Los Angeles, the high-octane action feature follows an elusive jewel thief (Hemsworth) who pulls off major heists across the 101 freeway. Halle Berry plays an insurance broker who crosses paths with Hemsworth as they work together for one final crime. In relentless pursuit is a detective (Mark Ruffalo) as he closes in on their operation.

The trailer sees Hemsworth seamlessly transition from a superhero role to a slick thief with Berry, Keoghan, and Ruffalo in supporting roles. The three-minute trailer packs enough to pique interest, and with other star-studded names in the mix, promises to be an explosive affair. The clip also teases Hemsworth and Berry's chemistry when the latter says, "I'm really good at reading people," to Hemsworth's Davis. "What have you read about me?" he asks. "You look like a person who has secrets. You got the cars, the clothes. But can’t seem to look me in the eye," the 'Die Another Day' star responds.

The official synopsis reads, "Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices--and the realization that there's no turning back."

'Crime 101' is produced by Layton, Hemsworth, Tim Bevan, Dimitri Doganis, Ben Grayson, Eric Fellner, and Shane Salerno. The project also marks Hemsworth's major outing before reprising his role as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Only time will tell how the modern neo-noir crime thriller fares.