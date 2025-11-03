'Black Phone 2' gets major VOD release update amid impressive box office run

The film releases November 4 on VOD. Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra-HD versions drop on December 23.

'Black Phone 2' has been one of the more successful horror films of 2025. The sequel to 'The Black Phone' has seen some rave reviews pouring in, and amid its theatrical run is already about to hit VOD. The film sees the return of Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) as they investigate a camp that's linked to ghastly nightmares, which the latter is having.

Written by C. Robert Cargill and Scott Derrickson, the sequel was looked at as a dampener compared to its predecessor, but still saw the audiences pour in. In the latest news, Universal Pictures announced the VOD release date as November 4, and the date for Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra-HD on December 23. The news comes after two weeks of the film's release theatrically.

Earlier, Derrickson, in his interview with Variety, weighed in on the supernatural flick. "You can fall to the left or to the right," he said. "On the left, you can make something that’s too faithful and try to recreate the experience of the original film. We’ve all experienced something that feels like a rehash, and that’s disappointing."

"Then on the right, if you stray from it too much, you’re in danger of losing [the audience] because it doesn’t feel like it belongs in the same world. I think I stretched my balance to the right on this one. But I feel like I was still making a movie that was going to elevate and not lessen appreciation for the first film."

Derrickson also shed light on a potential third film. "What I can say is that my attitude toward a sequel is that there’s really no justification for making a sequel unless you are genuinely attempting to make a movie that’s better than the first movie you’re making a sequel to," he said. "If you’re going to make a third one, it needs to be better than the second one, which is better than the first one."

He further added, "Looking back on the history of cinema, I think Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” trilogy and George Romero’s 'Night of the Living Dead” trilogy are probably the only two trilogies of movies where they’re all three great movies and get progressively better. What would be important to me in considering any ideas is that it’s just not a retread, and that we don’t feel like we’re seeing, “Oh, now we establish this new rule for the Grabber. So let’s just do that again.” That’s the only thing I couldn’t do."

For now, fans will be excited to catch 'Black Phone 2' from the comfort of their homes.