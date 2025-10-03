'A Quiet Place Part III' gets delayed again, and here's how long you'll have to wait

We have got some bad news for all the 'Quiet Place' fans out there. The release of John Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place Part III' has been postponed. According to a report by Deadline, the next installment in Paramount’s hit horror franchise will be hitting the screens three weeks later than previously scheduled. On Thursday, the studio announced that 'A Quiet Place Part III' will be released worldwide on July 30, 2027. Originally, the film was slated to release on July 9, 2027. Directed, written, and produced by Krasinski, the film would have clashed with James Gunn’s Superman follow-up, 'Man of Tomorrow,' which will be released on July 9, and now, the big clash has been averted.

On August 1, Krasinski took to his Instagram page and revealed that 'A Quiet Place Part III' will be released in the theaters on July 9, 2027. 'The Office' alum will be directing, writing, and producing the fourth film in the Paramount series. Up until this moment, Krasinski hasn't disclosed any information about the cast of the upcoming film. On the other hand, the storyline of the film is also being kept under wraps. It has been reported by the media outlet that Krasinski will be joining hands with Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night Productions to produce the film along with Platinum Dunes.

As of this moment, the 'A Quiet Place' franchise has grossed over $900 million across its three films, including Krasinski’s 'A Quiet Place' and 'A Quiet Place Part II,' and the Michael Sarnoski-directed spinoff 'A Quiet Place: Day One.' The first 'A Quiet Place' film, which saw the light of day in 2018, dominated at the box office, making a whopping $341 million globally. The film featured Krasinski, his wife Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe in pivotal roles.

The release of 'A Quiet Place Part II' got delayed due to COVID-19, and it was finally released during Memorial Day weekend in 2021. Then, the film grossed $297.5 million worldwide, and it received positive feedback from the fans as well as the critics. This movie was followed by the 2024 spin-off prequel 'A Quiet Place: Day One', which was set in an apocalyptic New York City ravaged by the aliens. The spin-off, which starred Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, raked in $262 million globally. Considering the loyal fanbase of the horror franchise, we think that 'A Quiet Place Part III' will also break many box office records.