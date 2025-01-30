When Kody Brown’s ‘evil thoughts’ about Christine had 'Sister Wives' fans mocking his 'bruised ego'

Never one to hold back on his emotions, Kody once admitted to having ‘evil thoughts’ about his ex-wife Christine as their marriage crumbled.

Never one to hold back on his emotions, ‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown once admitted to having ‘evil thoughts’ about his ex-wife Christine Brown as their marriage crumbled. Kody and Christine’s relationship began in 1994. After 27 years of marriage, in 2021, Christine had had enough and decided to walk away, setting off a chain reaction that would ultimately challenge Kody’s grip on his once-unified family.

In ‘Sister Wives’ Season 18, viewers were given an inside look at Kody and Christine’s first face-to-face meeting since their split. Their reunion over lunch was anything but cordial. He remarked, "I don’t want to be here with her…Christine herself, her face doesn't bother me. It’s what she’s doing with our children, talking behind my back about the reasons she left (that bothers me)." Christine, unfazed by his resentment, responded in her confessional, "Kody can get mad at me about a lot of things. He can name-call me, that’s just fine. But when he sits there and he tells me to my face that I am pitting his children against him— no, no, that is not true. I am their sounding board. They get to talk to me about things that are hard and I listen," as reported by Tyla.

Kody’s agitation ran deeper than just Christine’s departure. He opened up about the distress he experienced even in passing her old home, confessing that it gave him anxiety attacks. The pain he carried manifested in what he described as ‘evil thoughts’ about his ex-wife. When Christine pressed him on whether his grief was truly about losing her, Kody noted, "Even more than that. It was bigger than that. It was my big picture." He further slammed Christine in a confessional, "She plays nice while stabbing you in the back." Christine, however, believed that Kody was attempting to shift blame. She argued that it was his own behavior over the past decade that led to the downfall of their family dynamic.

This is why Kody is Mad and his ego is shattered Christine left him. He wouldn't tell Christine he didn't want to be married to her, he would've strung her along just like he did Meri, except Christine didn't allow it.

Queen Christine!!!#sisterwives#tlc pic.twitter.com/WTv069lpoa — Mare (@blantonmm) January 1, 2024

The ‘Sister Wives’ fanbase took to Reddit to chime in on the same. A fan remarked, “I love how much of Christine’s head space Kody thinks he still has. She has basically been living like a single mom for years before the divorce with her energy and focus being put into the kids.” Another echoed, “Watch Kody struggle with this is mind-numbing! You said you married her without loving her or even being attracted to her! You said you had issues with her for a long time! ...One would think you’d be thrilled that she left! What is your problem?” In agreement, another Reddit user penned, “Literally, he’s upset she’s no longer willing to make excuses to kids on his behalf. He doesn’t have her as a buffer to convince those kids he’s 'an amazing dad.' That’s his issue.” A critic aptly summed, “Kody is upset Christine bruised his ego by branding him a polygamous failure and getting intimate with someone other than him. He should've seen it coming.”

As per Today, Kody’s struggle extends beyond his failed marriage with Christine. In another episode, he once revealed his ongoing battle with an internal ‘gremlin’ urging him to be ‘mean as hell.’ He admitted, "I just want to be a d--- for a little while, you know?... I want to grow horns right now so bad. I wanna say mean things. I wanna be a jack---. It's just like this urge to just... be the a**--- she said I was. Like, 'Oh you think I'm an a**----? Well I'll show you an a------.'" He acknowledged that these dark thoughts kept him disturbed. "I don't like who I am...When you talk about a gremlin, I've got a gremlin inside of me…There's this urge that I'm seriously fighting. It's...deep in me. It's ugly.”