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‘School Spirits’ is bringing back some familiar favorites for Season 4 — including Jennifer Tilly

‘School Spirits’ Season 4 brings back Jennifer Tilly as Deborah Hunter-Price and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark while expanding its cast with four new additions
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO
Maria Dizzia at 'Plainclothes' premiere on January 26, 2025; Milo Manheim at 98th Oscars Jennifer Tilly at 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Cindy Ord; (M) Photo by Frazer Harrison (R) Photo by Monica Schipper)
Maria Dizzia at 'Plainclothes' premiere on January 26, 2025; Milo Manheim at 98th Oscars Jennifer Tilly at 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Cindy Ord; (M) Photo by Frazer Harrison (R) Photo by Monica Schipper)

Jennifer Tilly is heading back to the halls of Split River High. The 'Chucky' star has confirmed that she will reprise her role as Deborah Hunter-Price in 'School Spirits' Season 4, bringing the mysterious school superintendent back into the Paramount+ supernatural drama. Her return comes alongside another major casting update: Milo Manheim will also reprise his role as Wally Clark.

Manheim’s involvement had been a question among viewers because of his commitment to Disney’s live-action 'Tangled', in which he plays Flynn Rider. His return will be welcome news for fans, although his exact episode count in the new season has not been revealed. Maria Dizzia, who has played Sandra Nears since the first season, has also been promoted to series regular for Season 4.

Milo Manheim as Wally in 'School Spirits' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Ed Araquel)

The new season is also expanding its cast with four guest performers. Christian Weissmann will play Emmett, a paranormal vlogger and amateur inventor who claims to have developed useful technology for ghosts. Although he comes across as charming and kind, his unusual methods leave questions about whether he can be trusted.

Clara Alexandrova joins as Izzy, a rebellious student from a nearby high school who works at the local record store. Katharine Isabelle will portray Tonya Terravina, a mysterious figure connected to Split River’s past. Described as resourceful and fiercely independent, Tonya is expected to offer a different perspective on the show's supernatural world. Meanwhile, Briana Buckmaster will appear as Alex Grey, a determined reporter convinced that the town is hiding something significant.

Jennifer Tilly attends 'Chucky' Season 2 Premiere at Hard Rock Hotel New York on October 05, 2022, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Santiago Felipe)

Currently in production in Canada, the fourth season continues the story of teenage ghosts haunting a Wisconsin high school. Peyton List leads the series as Maddie Nears, alongside Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Ci Hang Ma and Miles Elliot.

Created by Nate and Megan Trinrud, 'School Spirits' is produced by Paramount Television Studios. The creators continue as co-showrunners and executive producers, with List also serving as an executive producer. Paramount+ has not announced a premiere date for Season 4.

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