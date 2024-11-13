CBS's first daytime drama focusing on Black family in over 30 years get release date

This will be the first new soap opera on network television since 'Passions' premiered in 1999

CBS has officially set a premiere date for 'Beyond the Gates', its new daytime drama and the first show in over 35 years to spotlight a Black family. Set to debut on February 24, the series started production earlier this month in Atlanta and brings fresh energy to CBS’ daytime lineup, which also includes 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful'. This marks a rare addition to the daytime drama genre, as 'Beyond the Gates' is the first new soap opera on network television since 'Passions' premiered in 1999.

The series is being developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, under the leadership of Sheila Ducksworth, in collaboration with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. 'Beyond the Gates' was created by Michele Val Jean, known for her work on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'General Hospital', who also serves as the showrunner. Here's everything you need to know about 'Beyond the Gates'.

What is the plot of 'Beyond the Gates'?

'Beyond the Gates' takes place in a beautiful, tree-lined suburb of Maryland, just outside Washington, DC, in one of the wealthiest Black communities in America. Here, the Duprees, a powerful and distinguished family, live within a posh gated community surrounded by luxurious homes and manicured gardens. While they appear to embody "Black royalty," their lives are filled with secrets and scandals that threaten their pristine image—and those outside the gates are watching closely. This community is where our characters work, love, and navigate life, some with grace and others not so easily.

Who stars in 'Beyond the Gates'?

The cast of Beyond the Gates includes Brandon Claybon, Timon Durrett, Sean Freeman, Marquita Goings, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, and Arielle Prepetit, joining previously announced stars Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree, Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, and Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree. Maurice Johnson plays Ted Richardson, while Brandon Claybon takes on the role of Martin Richardson, and Colby Muhammad stars as Kat. Sean Freeman is cast as Andre Hamilton, Timon Durrett as Bill Hamilton, and Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne. RhonniRose Mantilla appears as Chelsea Hamilton, Marquita Goings as Hayley Lawson, Trisha Mann-Grant as Dana “Leslie” Thomas, and Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas.

When and where to watch 'Beyond the Gates'?

CBS has set the premiere date for its' new daytime drama series 'Beyond the Gates' for Monday, February 24 from 2 to 3 PM ET/1 to 2 PM PT. Episodes will also be available to stream via Paramount+.

In the US, Paramount Plus has a $6/month Essential plan (ad-supported) and a $12/month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, featuring Showtime content, the ability to download titles, and local live CBS station access.

'Beyond the Gates' trailer

There is no official trailer that has been released for 'Beyond the Gates' yet but stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates on your favorite shows.