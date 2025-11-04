Iconic children's show 'Sesame Street' streamer-bound after legendary TV run

'Sesame Street' arrives on Netflix on November 10

'Sesame Street' is heading to Netflix following its brilliant run on TV. The streamer provided a sneak peek of the children's classic on November 3. The first trailer and images from the episodes were released for fans. At first glance, we saw household names like Elmo, Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, and other friends.

According to Netflix's press release, "Sweep those clouds away and prepare for only sunny days with the new season of the beloved children's series, debuting Nov. 10 on Netflix. Episodes will invite children to play along in new ways, bring viewers inside the world’s most famous brownstone for the first time, and feature celebrity guests, original music, engaging animation, and, as always, lots of laughter. Expect celebrity guests to also join in on the fun, starting with professional race car driver and NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace, who appears in the first volume."

In 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery did not renew its deal with 'Sesame Street', ending what was nearly a decade-long partnership. New episodes were released on the streaming platform, with the older episodes re-aired on PBS. Since its debut in 1969, the show has been one of the most-awarded children's programs in TV history, grabbing 200 Emmy Awards, multiple Peabody Awards, and a Kennedy Center Honor.

"Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises,” executive producer Sal Perez said. "And, as always, Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today." The latest episodes will be available in over 30 languages globally on Netflix. It will also be released on the same day on PBS KIDS Channel and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the U.S.

"With skills like perspective-taking, listening, and cooperation, children will see how even tough moments can be turned into opportunities for caring, connection, and fun," Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop’s Senior Vice President of Global Education, according to Sesame Workshop. "We hear time and again from parents who want to give their children the emotional well-being and problem-solving skills they need to succeed in life. This season’s curriculum is designed to meet the moment for families, all in the joyful way only Sesame can."

'Sesame Street' arrives on Netflix on November 10.