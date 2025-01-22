When a freak incident on 'American Idol' had judge Katy Perry jumping and screaming on live TV

In February 2024, while judging contestant Meggie Iyer, an on-set accident sent Perry screaming and jumping.

Katy Perry's unfiltered energy on 'American Idol' led to some of the show's most hilarious moments. In February 2024, while judging contestant Meggie Iyer, an on-set accident sent Perry screaming and jumping. Fellow judge Luke Bryan had toppled his side table, shattering the glass. This got a candid reaction out of the 'Roar' singer.

Host Ryan Seacrest shared a meme of the same on X (formerly Twitter) and joked, "Meggie Iyer is bringing the house down." Iyer serenaded the judges with an amazing rendition of Bonnie Raitt's 'I Can't Make You Love Me.' Her performance earned her a standing ovation from all three judges, as per The Express. Viewers too complimented the young artist. "Meggie could be a superstar!!! She is not only going to go to Hollywood, but she is going to win it all!!! Let's go, Meggie!!! She is very sweet!!!" a fan gushed at the time.

Meggie could be a superstar!!! She's not only going to go to Hollywood, but she's going to win it all!!! LET'S GO MEGGIE!!! She's very sweet!!! ❤️❤️❤️#AmericanIdol — Paul Bacon (@PaulBacon30) February 19, 2024

"Meggie Iyer slipped right into this melody. Simple delivery with good energy and a little cry in her voice. Love her sound. That falsetto riff blew me away and then she belted. Great way to show many facets of her voice," another praised. Others however remained divided over Iyer's performance but enjoyed the blooper moment posted by Seacrest. "She was good but not that strong enough!" a viewer opined. A comment also read, "Luke made a blooper reel on Idol."

Meggie Iyer is bringing the house down #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Zz4rkQ212k — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 19, 2024

19-year-old Iyer who earned a golden ticket on the show, said at the time, "Having the opportunity to showcase my talent on such a renowned platform was both exhilarating and humbling. My journey through the audition process allowed me to connect with fellow musicians, grow as an artist, and learn from music legends like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan." However, her journey was cut short during episode 6 of the season 22. The Indiana University freshman was eliminated during the 'Showstoppers Round'. As per USA Today, “We have to have an emergency meeting (with) the ABC network because we have a problem," Richie said, referring to the difficult decision the judges had to make in eliminating over 80 singers. "There’s no way on Earth... half of this class cannot go. It’s just impossible.”

Perry ended her stint as a judge after seven seasons. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she said while appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. However, as per recent reports, the 'E.T.' singer is desperate to make a comeback on the show after her new album failed to get a good response. ABC Network has appointed previous 'American Idol' winner and country music sensation, Carrie Underwood, as her replacement. If Underwood affects ratings, Perry's return may be likely.