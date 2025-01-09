Katy Perry wants to come back to 'American Idol' after her new album tanked: "It's a clear sign..."

Rumor has it, that after tanking her new album, the 'Roar' hitmaker is now desperate to return to the reality spot that brought in $25 million per season.

Katy Perry quit as judge on 'American Idol' as Season 22 wrapped last year. The pop icon hoped to focus more on her music by freeing up her calendar. While fans were thrilled at the thought of putting out more music, her latest '143' album, the seventh studio release, tanked. Rumor has it, in light of the same, the 'Roar' hitmaker is now desperate to return to the reality spot that brought in $25 million per season. “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy. Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table. It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her," an industry insider told Life & Style magazine.

Netizens flocked to social media to chime in on the album. "The reason this era doesn’t sound like Katy Perry is because the songs weren’t made for Katy. She just picked some beats she liked instead of working with a producer to compose an original production like how she had done in the past," a fan opined. "Katy's playlisting this era can't be explained with words because it's beyond horrible. If she wanted no attention or her album to not be heard she could've released an acoustic album instead of a pop mainstream one. I don't know what is wrong with her label or with her," another critic penned.

the reason this era doesn’t sound like “katy perry” is because the songs weren’t made for katy-



she just picked some beats she liked instead of working with a producer to compose an original production like how she’s done in the past omg pic.twitter.com/3aWZ97upF2 — bbl era (@notwhomstfarted) August 29, 2024

"That Katy Perry album was kinda a--. Like it was horrible from start to finish. Not a single notable or standout song. Forgettable pop that sounded bare-boned," another echoed. "I've never really understood the hype with Katy Perry after 'Teenage Dream'. But, her downfall is still so shocking to me. The music hasn't been good in a decade. 'Woman’s World' is a new low, but I don't know why general audiences hated it when they loved crap like 'Dark Horse' and 'Roar'," another critiqued.

I've never really understood the hype with Katy Perry after Teenage Dream. But, her downfall is still so shocking to me. The music hasn't been good in a decade. WW is a new low, but I don't know why general audiences hated it when they loved crap like Dark Horse and Roar. — taylor swift drag race animation (@Jamesy_IA_K) January 8, 2025

As per Variety, Perry, who previously set a record when her 2010 album 'Teenage Dream' sold 20 million copies globally, is currently having trouble minting any profit from her new album, since it has only sold 48,000 copies. Additionally, it has been reported that some songs from '143' attracted only 13.11 million on-demand listeners on worldwide streaming platforms. Only 'Woman’s World' managed to rank at No. 63 on the Hot 100.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chris Jackson)

According to The Express, an insider claimed that Perry could be back on the talent show only if Carrie Underwood presented herself as an underwhelming judge. "Carrie’s got the gig now— and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!” As per The Express, another source revealed that the 'E.T.' singer relied heavily on her fiancé Orlando Bloom for insights while making her comeback album. "It's actually a little scary that Katy's decision to return to her sex-appeal roots has fallen flat with her fans. “She's all but admitted that this was something Orlando wanted her to try."